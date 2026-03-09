RAHWAY, NJ — On Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 8:46 p.m., the Rahway Fire Department and Rahway Police Department responded to 550 West Scott Ave., Rahway, for a reported smoke condition in a residential structure.

On arrival at 8:50 p.m., first responders found a heavy smoke condition and fire from the rear of the structure and a report of a missing occupant. A second alarm and recall of Rahway fire personnel was transmitted by the incident commander. Firefighters found heavy fire conditions in the basement and first floor and rapidly deteriorating conditions throughout the home. Fire Department personnel initiated an aggressive interior attack and search and rescue operation for the reported missing occupant. A third alarm was transmitted and companies were evacuated from the structure due a collapse hazard.

An unidentified civilian was located by firefighters in the basement and tragically was pronounced deceased as a result of the incident.

Three Rahway firefighters were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries and released.

Mutual aid partners from Linden, Roselle, Cranford, Clark, Elizabeth, Garwood and Westfield fire departments assisted at the scene and provided coverage for the city, along with Union County Fire Mutual Aid coordinators, Rahway EMS, Union County EMS and Rahway Public Works.

The fire was placed under control and units cleared the scene at 2:56 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated. No further information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as appropriate once the investigation is complete.

“The city of Rahway mourns the loss of a resident following a tragic residential fire on West Scott Avenue last evening. On behalf of the city, we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rahway Mayor Raymod A. Giacobbe Jr.

“I want to formally commend the Rahway Fire and Police departments for their bravery and rapid response. Their dedication to our safety is a testament to their character, and we are praying for a quick recovery for our firefighters injured during the call. Our sincere thanks also go to the mutual aid partners who provided essential support. This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the risks our first responders face daily.

“We ask the community to please keep the victim’s family and our first responders in your thoughts today.”







