SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Repertory Theatre will present “Guys and Dolls,” the beloved Broadway musical that brings together gamblers, showgirls and unlikely romances in a colorful, high-energy celebration of love and luck. Featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and based on the classic stories of Damon Runyon, “Guys and Dolls” is widely regarded as one of the greatest American musicals of all time. Tickets are on sale now at spfhsrep.com.

Set in a vibrant, colorful world of 1950s New York City, “Guys and Dolls” follows high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson, perpetually engaged gambler Nathan Detroit and the strong-willed women who challenge their assumptions about love, faith and redemption. Packed with iconic numbers such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boa,” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” the show features sharp comedy, touching romance and infectious music.

“‘Guys and Dolls’ is a perfect blend of classic Broadway charm and big-hearted storytelling,” said Director Morgan Knight. “It’s joyful, stylish and endlessly entertaining. Everything fun about classic musical theater can be found in ‘Guys and Dolls.’” The production will transform the Manya Ungar Memorial Auditorium into a stylized vision of New York City, complete with bustling street scenes, neon-lit nightclubs and dynamic choreography. Audiences can expect bold visuals, polished musical performances and an ensemble-driven production that highlights the talents of SPFHS’s student performers and technicians.

“Guys and Dolls” features more than 100 students in the cast, orchestra and crew, and is guided by a creative team including Knight, Producer Kelly Ruggieri, Music Director Brent Geyer, Choreographer Kyra Robinson, Orchestra Director Trey Shore, Set Designer Joseph Napolitano, Technical Director Evan Perrotta, Lighting Designer Christian Confalone and Costume Designer Joanne Sprague.

The performance schedule is Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m.

All performances will be in Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School’s Manya Ungar Memorial Auditorium, 667 Westfield Road, Scotch Plains. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission, and is appropriate for general audiences – children and grandparents alike.

Tickets prices are $18 for adults and $16 for staff, students and seniors.

Tickets are on sale now at www.spfhsrep.com. For ticketing inquiries, contact Rosa Estevez at SPFHSPlayTickets@gmail.com or 908-935-7796.

Accessible seating is available for patrons with mobility needs – contact Rosa Estevez in advance at SPFHSPlayTickets@gmail.com. Handicap parking is located near Door 1 and is on a first-come, first-served basis for vehicles displaying official placards or license plates. In select cases, early seating accommodations can be arranged.







