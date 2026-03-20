March 20, 2026

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NJ American Water Consultant ConQuest Inc. to perform test holes

NJ American Water Consultant ConQuest Inc. to perform test holes

March 18, 2026 1
Rivera announces candidacy for Elizabeth City Council, Second Ward UCL-ELZ-isaias rivera2-C

Rivera announces candidacy for Elizabeth City Council, Second Ward

March 18, 2026 17
Union County appoints Silva as 12th chief of police UCL-UC-john da silva-C

Union County appoints Silva as 12th chief of police

March 18, 2026 39
Cranford 14-year-old awarded $2,500 Young Entrepreneur Grant to launch ‘Sports Sitters’ Screenshot

Cranford 14-year-old awarded $2,500 Young Entrepreneur Grant to launch ‘Sports Sitters’

March 18, 2026 39

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NJ American Water Consultant ConQuest Inc. to perform test holes

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North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

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People for Animals helps keep pet parents and pets together through troubled times

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LOCAL SPORTS

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ 1

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

March 18, 2026 16
Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program

March 18, 2026 33
Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak UCL-BRK-baseball 2026-C 3

Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak

March 11, 2026 76
Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City UCL-UNI-ariel and dino-C 4

Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 87