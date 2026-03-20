RAHWAY, NJ — City officials, the Rahway Housing Authority, The Alpert Group and financing partners gathered on Thursday, Dec. 11, to break ground on Glendenning Homes Phase I, the first phase of two planned phases of a transformative redevelopment that will replace 58 existing public housing units with 58 new, modern townhouse-style apartments. Supported by New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Financing Agency 4% low income housing tax credits, NJHMFA’s Urban Preservation Program Funds, equity investment from TD Bank, syndicated by Enterprise Community Partners and construction financing from TD Bank, the project marks a major milestone in modernizing affordable housing while preserving long-term affordability for existing residents.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. praised the redevelopment as a model for community investment, saying, “Today we begin a new chapter for Glendenning Homes – one that brings high-quality, energy-efficient, modern housing to our families. This redevelopment reflects our commitment to creating communities that our residents are proud to call home. I thank the Housing Authority, The Alpert Group, NJHMFA, Enterprise, TD Bank and all of our partners for making this possible.”

The new homes were designed with a strong emphasis on neighborhood integration, sustainability, and resident well-being. Each of the 58 units – ranging from two to four bedrooms – will feature private entrances, spacious layouts, central heating and air conditioning, LVT flooring, an energy star rated appliance package including dishwashers, washers and dryers. All residences will be built to meet the U.S. DOE’s Zero Energy Ready Homes program, placing Glendenning Homes among the most energy-efficient affordable housing developments in New Jersey.

RHA Executive Director Jennifer Wenson Maier emphasized the project’s resident-first approach, explaining that “Our priority has always been our residents. Through the RAD/Section 18 blend and our partnership with The Alpert Group, we are delivering apartments that are sustainable, dignified and built to last. Every resident has the right to return, and they will come back to a community that supports their future. We are incredibly grateful to the city of Rahway, NJHMFA, Enterprise and TD Bank for their commitment to this redevelopment.”

The redevelopment is being facilitated through the HUD RAD/Section 18 blend, which ensures that all residents will continue to pay only 30% of their income toward rent and that every household temporarily relocated during construction has a guaranteed right to return once the new homes are completed.

Joseph Alpert, president of The Alpert Group, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project, stating that “Glendenning Homes Phase I represents the future of affordable housing – energy-efficient, contextually designed and centered on resident well-being. We are proud to work alongside RHA and the City on this transformative redevelopment. Our financing partners at NJHMFA, Enterprise and TD Bank have been instrumental in making this vision a reality.”

The executive director of NJHMFA, Melanie Walter, echoed this sentiment, saying, “NJHMFA is proud to support Glendenning Homes with $10.7 million in (low-income housing tax credit) and $8.7 million from the Urban Preservation Program. This transformative project exemplifies how innovative partnerships and financing tools can preserve existing affordability for 45 more years while simultaneously delivering state-of-the-art, energy-efficient homes for residents.”

Designed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding neighborhood, Glendenning Homes Phase I represents years of planning between the Rahway Housing Authority, the city of Rahway and The Alpert Group, with careful attention paid to sustainability, family-friendly layouts and long-term housing stability.

The Glendenning Homes Redevelopment Initiative is being co-developed by Rahway Housing Authority and The Alpert Group. Key development team members include Thriven Design, architect; Mid Atlantic Engineering, civil engineer; C&C Construction, general contractor; Enterprise Community Partners, LIHTC syndicator; TD Bank, LIHTC investor and construction lender; Brach Eichler, tax attorney; Nixon Peabody, HUD attorney; Monarch Housing Associates, housing development consultant; NW Financial Group, public housing consultant; and The Metro Company LLC, housing development consultant.

Photo Courtesy of Lindsay Antczak





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