SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is announcing upcoming dates for its 2026 Youth Academy. Two one-week sessions will be from Monday, July 20, to Friday, July 24. and Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. The program is open to children entering grades six, seven, eight and nine the following school year, with a maximum age of 14 as of Monday, July 20. Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, April 1, and are available online and at the Summit Police Department in City Hall, 512 Springfield Ave.

Now in its 21st season, the popular program provides area youth with an opportunity to develop an understanding of the role of the police officer in the community. Modeled after the actual Police Academy curriculum, recruits undergo physical training, drill and ceremony training, instruction in criminal investigation techniques, and evidence recovery and patrol practices. Cadets visit the Union County Police Academy and attend demonstrations from the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, Union County S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad.

Cadets are provided an official Summit Police Youth Academy uniform to wear during the session. On successful completion of the program, cadets participate in a graduation ceremony and receive a certificate of completion, official Summit Police Youth Academy patch and access to a shared drive with photos taken during their session.

Admission to the program is on a rolling basis, with preference given to Summit residents who are first time applicants; former recruits and out-of-town applicants may be placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available to those experiencing financial hardship. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance to the program by Wednesday, April 15. Accepted cadets will be instructed to submit the tuition fee of $125 in the form of a check to the Summit Police Department by Friday, April 17. Any accepted cadets that do not submit payment by Friday, April 17. will be moved to the end of the program waiting list.

For more information, visit cityofsummit.org/youthacademy or contact Officer David Kotiga at dkotiga@spdnj.org or 908-598-2113, or Administrative Assistant Lauren Karsen at lkarsen@spdnj.org or 908-277-9473.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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