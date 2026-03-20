CRANFORD, NJ — NJ American Water’s qualified contractor, CDM Smith, started door to door canvassing in Cranford Township on Monday, March 16. Door-to-door inventory assessments and scheduled inspections of water service line materials in Cranford Township will be ongoing and is expected to continue for the next few weeks. The team will be working in census tract 370 and 371.

Con Quest, Inc. will be performing test holes around Cranford as part of New Jersey American Water’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program. A total of 136 test holes will be completed over the next few weeks.

These test holes help identify water service line materials – utility and customer side – so any lead or galvanized lines can be replaced, as required by state and federal law by 2031.

A NJ American Water Consultant from CDM Smith and Con Quest will be on site during the test hole work.

New Jersey American Water has also advised us that homes may also need a brief interior inspection to confirm interior pipe materials are the same as the exterior line. The workers from CDM Smith and ConQuest will have badges to identify themselves.

There is no cost to property owners for this work.

Learn more about the NJ American Water Lead Service Line Replacement program program at

https://www.amwater.com/njaw/Water-Quality/Lead-and-Drinking-Water/index.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry