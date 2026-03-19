March 19, 2026

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Union County appoints Silva as 12th chief of police UCL-UC-john da silva-C

Union County appoints Silva as 12th chief of police

March 18, 2026 36
Cranford 14-year-old awarded $2,500 Young Entrepreneur Grant to launch ‘Sports Sitters’ Screenshot

Cranford 14-year-old awarded $2,500 Young Entrepreneur Grant to launch ‘Sports Sitters’

March 18, 2026 34
Americana Women celebrates the queens of country and folk at Kean University UCL-HIL-americana women-C

Americana Women celebrates the queens of country and folk at Kean University

March 18, 2026 27
Students dive into science with ‘The Grand Falloons’ water exploration UCL-RAH-grand falloons1-C

Students dive into science with ‘The Grand Falloons’ water exploration

March 11, 2026 36

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LOCAL SPORTS

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ 1

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

March 18, 2026 11
Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program

March 18, 2026 28
Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak UCL-BRK-baseball 2026-C 3

Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak

March 11, 2026 75
Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City UCL-UNI-ariel and dino-C 4

Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City

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