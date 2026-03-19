ELIZABETH, NJ — Isaias J. Rivera officially announced his candidacy for City Council in the Second Ward of Elizabeth, a city he calls home and credits with shaping his values of service, community and hard work.

Born in Ecuador and raised on Bayway Avenue, Rivera’s story is deeply rooted in the city of Elizabeth. It is the city where his family found opportunity and belonging, and where his lifelong commitment to public service first took shape. For Rivera, this campaign is a continuation of giving back to the community that helped raise him.

Since 2013, Rivera has worked to strengthen neighborhoods by helping residents access job opportunities through the Union County Workforce System, supporting small businesses with training and grants, and serving in key civic roles. His public service includes membership on the Elizabeth Planning Board since 2013, the Elizabeth Board of Education since 2023 and acting as a Second Ward Committee Member since 2017. Through each role, Rivera has focused on listening to residents, showing up consistently and working collaboratively to address community needs.

As longtime Second Ward Councilman Nelson Gonzalez begins his retirement, earned through the years of dedicated public service, Rivera expressed deep gratitude for Gonzalez’s dedication and leadership, noting that his service set a strong example of commitment to the community.

With a clear sense of purpose, Rivera has officially picked up his petition to run for City Council in the Second Ward. His campaign is centered on people, on prioritizing accessibility, collaboration and practical solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and unite the city.

“This campaign is about listening, showing up and working together to build a stronger Elizabeth,” said Rivera. “As a first-generation Latino-American who was raised in this city, Elizabeth shaped my values and taught me the importance of community. Today, as a father and a soccer coach, I see firsthand how much strong neighborhoods, good schools and engaged leadership matter to our families and our children. I’m running because I believe in giving back to the city that gave my family an opportunity and because when leaders work alongside the community, real and lasting progress is possible.”

Rivera is the founder of the Rivera Speaking Academy, a public speaking and communications academy committed to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through tailored workshops, career coaching, and leadership development programs. He currently serves as a member of the Elizabeth Board of Education, where he is dedicated to advancing educational opportunity and helping shape the future of public education for more than 28,000 students across the city.

For more information about Rivera,or to learn how to support the campaign or volunteer, email isaias.rivera.councilman@gmail.com.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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