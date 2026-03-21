March 21, 2026

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2026 seasonal recycling events kicked off with ‘Weekend of Shredding’ on March 21-22

2026 seasonal recycling events kicked off with ‘Weekend of Shredding’ on March 21-22

March 18, 2026 8
Groundbreaking celebrated of modern and energy-efficient redevelopment of public housing  UCL-RAH-glendenning-C

Groundbreaking celebrated of modern and energy-efficient redevelopment of public housing 

March 18, 2026 17
Summit Police Department accepting applications for 2026 Summer Youth Academy 

Summit Police Department accepting applications for 2026 Summer Youth Academy 

March 18, 2026 17
NJ American Water Consultant ConQuest Inc. to perform test holes

NJ American Water Consultant ConQuest Inc. to perform test holes

March 18, 2026 18

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North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

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LOCAL SPORTS

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ 1

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

March 18, 2026 32
Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program

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Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak UCL-BRK-baseball 2026-C 3

Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak

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Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City UCL-UNI-ariel and dino-C 4

Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City

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