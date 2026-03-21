CRANFORD, NJ — Downtown Cranford will be beginning the Senior Citizen Film Series with “To Sir With Love” on Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Cranford Theater, 24 North Ave. W, Cranford.

They will provide seniors the opportunity to see a movie at the Cranford Theater and enjoy a brief talk/question-and-answer session with an individual in the film industry afterward. Tickets are available while supplies last.

This provides Union County senior citizens, ages 55 and older, the opportunity to see a movie.

This program is made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The Cranford Theater and the Garlic Rose supported this project.

The Garlic Rose is offering a Senior Citizen Film Series Dinner special. The menu will be posted shortly.

Upcoming films include “Terms of Endearment” on April 7, “Sunset Boulevard” on April 21, “To Kill A Mockingbird” on May 5 and “La LaLand” on May 19.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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