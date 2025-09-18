UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a dynamic lineup of events for Hispanic Heritage Month, taking place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The celebration will honor the diverse histories, cultures and contributions of residents with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a commemoration – it’s a celebration of the journeys and traditions that shaped us,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “As the first Hispanic woman to serve on this board and as the daughter of Cuban immigrants, I carry those stories with me every day. These events give us a chance not only to honor our culture, but to share it proudly with our neighbors, inspiring the next generation to see themselves reflected in Union County’s history and future.”

Throughout the month, residents can enjoy:

Art Exhibit: Roberto de la Selva, Sept. 15 through Oct. 17 – with gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; Commissioners Gallery, sixth floor, Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth;

Sensory-Friendly Movie Night – Encanto, Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway. This special showing is adapted for a sensory-friendly audience, ensuring an inclusive experience for children and families. Presented in partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center;

Family Fun Day & Hispanic Heritage Awards, Saturday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m., Warinanco Park, One Park Drive, Roselle. A free, family-friendly celebration featuring live musical entertainment, delicious food, cultural performances, inflatable bounce houses, a photo booth, face painting, bubble play, arts and crafts, coloring activities and interactive games for all ages. Awards will also be presented to this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month recipients; and

Hispanic Leadership Panel, Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Union College of Union County, Roy Smith Theater, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford. Panel discussion to begin at 12:30 p.m.

“As someone who is half Salvadoran, I’ve seen how culture and family traditions can shape identity and create strength,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados. “Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than looking back – it’s about creating spaces where young people see that their heritage is valued and their voices matter. These events remind us that our diversity is one of Union County’s greatest strengths.”

Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. For the full calendar of events, visit ucnj.org/hhm.

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates exhibits at the Commissioners Gallery. For more information about arts and history programs in Union County, contact the Office at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550; or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org. NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1.

For questions about Hispanic Heritage Month activities, contact Judith Guest, Community Engagement and Diversity coordinator, at 908-527-4388 or Judith.Guest@ucnj.org.

For details on Union County parks and activities, download the Explore Union County app in your app store or at ucnj.org/explore, visit ucnj.org/parks-recreation or see the events calendar at ucnj.org/calendar.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry