UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced 2025 Restaurant Week, a week-long townwide event designed to celebrate the community’s diverse dining scene while spotlighting local businesses. The event will take place from Monday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 21.

During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants across the township will offer special promotions, including exclusive prix-fixe menus and significant discounts for both lunch and dinner. The initiative encourages residents and visitors to explore new culinary establishments and revisit beloved local favorites.

“We are incredibly excited about the township of Union’s Restaurant Week,” said Mayor James Bowser. “This event is a powerful way to celebrate the vibrant cultures that make our community unique and to directly support the small business owners who are the heart of our local economy. I encourage everyone to come out and savor the flavors that make our township a truly special place to live.”

Diners can find special offers ranging from discounted meals to free items and multi-course prix-fixe options. A complete list of participating businesses and their specific promotions is available on the official township website, uniontownship.com.

For updates and additional information, follow us on social media @twpunionnj.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry