UNION, NJ — The township, in partnership with the Union Township Education Association, has announced “A Journey in Their Footsteps,” a powerful Holocaust Photo Essay Open House. This exhibit will take place on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Union Art Gallery, inside the Union Arts Center, 1980 Morris Ave.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Union Township Education Association to bring this vital exhibit to our community,” said Mayor James Bowser. “It is important that we continue to educate future generations about the Holocaust, and Maud Dahme’s presence will undoubtedly make this an unforgettable and impactful evening.”

“A Journey in Their Footsteps” is a Holocaust Photo Essay that aims to educate and memorialize the experiences and memories of those who lived through the Holocaust. Through a curated collection of powerful images, the exhibit seeks to illustrate the historical context and personal stories associated with this tragic event in history.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the compelling narratives presented through the photo essays, fostering a deeper understanding of this critical period in history. Pre-registration is required. To secure your spot, pre-register by visiting uniontownship.com.

For more information, visit www.uniontownship.com and follow us on social media @TWPUnionNJ.

