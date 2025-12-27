CRANFORD, NJ — Recreation and Parks has announced the opening of registration for its 2025-26 Winter Recreation Programs. Offering a variety of activities for all ages and skill levels, this season’s lineup includes youth and adult sports, fitness classes, arts and crafts, theater, wellness and engaging programs for all ages – preschool to seniors.

“We have a lot of programs for seniors in town from Bagels to Bingo every fourth Tuesday and the Tech for Seniors program to help our senior community learn how to use their tech devices,” said Recreation and Parks Commissioner Paul A. Gallo. “We have programs during the day for kids in half-day kindergarten and preschool and after-school programs from Lego-based STEM activities to fitness.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community back for another season of fun and engaging programs,” said Steve Robertazzi, director of the Recreation and Parks department. “Winter is the perfect time to get active, try something new and connect with others, and our programs are designed to offer something for everyone.”

Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. Community Pass is your resource for program and class registration within the township of Cranford. Participants can browse program offerings at www.cranfordrecreation.org or in person at the Cranford Community Center, located at 220 Walnut Ave.

Highlights of the winter lineup include, but not limited to:

American Red Cross babysitting and child care preparation course for ages 11 and older;

Preschool Programs, including STEM, art and fitness;

Youth and Adult Sports: Soccer, tennis and pickleball leagues and clinics;

Fitness and Wellness: mediation, yoga, pilates, martial arts;

Senior Programs: for residents age 60 and older; and

STEM and STEAM classes: science, technology, engineering and art-based science classes for youth.

New this season for youth are two theater classes for different age groups.

The Theater Project: Tweens Take the Stage will focus on having fun, building confidence and life skills, and learning to perform.

For high-school age children, the Theater Project: Teens Take the Stage will teach how to perform comedic characters, create comedy sketches, learn about “game” – aka what makes a scene funny – how to perform a structured improv show and build confidence as people and performers.

Come attend this winter for an exciting season of recreation and community connection.

Visit www.cranfordrecreation.org and the Cranford Recreation and Parks Department Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and more information. For more information, email recreation@cranfordnj.org or call 908-709-7283.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry