CRANFORD, NJ — An independently owned movie theater in Cranford has been recognized for its outstanding community spirit after winning a national “giveback” competition designed to highlight positive contributions in local communities.

Family-owned Cranford Theater is the only remaining independent movie theater in Union County and one of just a handful remaining in New Jersey. Taken over and renovated by Doreen Sayegh in 2019, the theater has weathered multiple challenges, including pandemic closures, Hollywood strikes and, most recently, a 2025 ceiling collapse that forced a seven-month shutdown. Through it all, Doreen has remained committed to preserving the theater.

“I grew up in the movie theater business, mainly working for my father and later for theater circuits,” said Sayegh. “During the pandemic, we put our time and energy into supporting our community, hosting drive-in screenings, collecting school supplies and organizing fundraisers to keep everyone entertained. Community is everything to me. And during this year’s closure, we used the time to undertake a full renovation.

“We were so happy to reopen just in time for the holiday season. We have a Wicked-themed talkback event with Broadway stars, our Sunday Dinner & A Movie event in partnership with The Garlic Rose, and my favorite – pajama parties, where everyone wears their Christmas pajamas and Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at the end of the movie.”

Sayegh added, “Local independent theaters are where the community gathers, a place to escape, leave your problems behind, and spend time with friends and family. Movies are meant for the big screen. There’s something magical about going to the movies, and the excitement you feel from the moment you decide to go.”

Cranford Theater has been part of the Downtown Cranford Gift Card program since it launched in 2022. The card is part of the award-winning Downtown Gift Cards initiative from fintech Miconex, active in towns and cities across the United States. As the winner of The BIG Holiday Giveback, sponsored by Miconex, Cranford Theater will receive $1,500 in Downtown Cranford Gift Cards.

“As soon as I heard about the Downtown Cranford Gift Card, I knew it was a great idea,” said Sayegh. “People give it to friends and family who live here, and to those who don’t, so it keeps dollars in Cranford while also bringing new dollars in. It gives people the chance to try a business and then come back again. I’m always excited when someone spends their Downtown Cranford Gift Card with us because they chose us from so many wonderful local businesses.

“It is such an honor to win The BIG Holiday Giveback, and truly overwhelming to even be thought of, let alone nominated or actually win. We’ve been fortunate and I want to help others, so I’ll be putting the Downtown Cranford Gift Cards back into the community to help more people enjoy those precious holiday moments. I believe you have to put good out into the world to get good back.”

Paulo Fontana was selected from all nominations for Sayegh and Cranford Theater and will receive $750 in Downtown Cranford Gift Cards. Fontana said, “Doreen is truly one of the heartbeats of Cranford. Her passion for the Cranford Theater goes far beyond simply running a business. She has created a warm, welcoming space where families gather, kids make memories, and our community comes together in a way that feels rare today. Doreen brings joy to people every single day through her kindness, her creativity, and her unwavering support for local organizations, schools, and initiatives. She is always among the first to step up, give back, and make sure others feel seen and supported. Her leadership, generosity, and love for this town embody everything that makes Cranford such a special place to live and work. Doreen is not just a business owner, I consider her a community builder, a connector, a champion for Cranford and a constant source of positivity. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

Downtown Cranford Director Caren Demyen said, “The Downtown Cranford community is so special, everyone looks out for each other, including our small business owners. The Cranford Theater winning this national Downtown Gift Cards competition is such exciting news as we celebrate our beloved theater reopening its doors.”

Colin Munro is the chief executive officer of Miconex and said, “Since its launch, the Downtown Cranford Gift Card has consistently given back to the community with over $320,000 in cards sold, making it easy and enjoyable to shop with and support the 140+ Cranford businesses that accept the card. It feels fitting that a beloved Cranford business that goes above and beyond for their community has won The BIG Holiday Giveback, demonstrating the power of community spirit to keep our downtowns thriving.”

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Topping and Harry Medved

