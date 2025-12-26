Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted

CLARK, NJ — On Monday, Dec. 15, Clark Crusader Youth Football had its annual post-season awards banquet. Gus Kalikas, CYF president, presided over the event, as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader Youth Football. All athletes received awards for their accomplishments this past season. The night culminated with the showing of the 2025 Crusader Youth Football Team’s highlights. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and to continue to keep the tradition of Crusader Football alive and well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

3rd-4th Grade E Level Team

Jaxon Colon, No.1

Aidan Scaduto, No. 6

Edward Hamilton, No. 7

Chase Capone, No. 8

Andrew Wanounou, No. 9

Daniel Bonnetti, No. 10

Damari McFarlane, No. 11

Anthony Zannetti, No. 12

Connor Berry, No. 15

Hamza Mahmoud, No. 16

Christian Spagnuolo, No. 17

Mason Francisco, No. 21

Jameson Barrett, No. 23

Lucas Rosen, No. 24

John Zannetti, No. 26

Francisco Smith, No. 27

Adrian Valentino, No. 30

Bradley Benjamin, No. 49

Christian Interiano, No. 55

Jake Webb, No. 64

Jerry Derillo, No. 76

5th Grade D Level Team

Anthony Tortora, No. 6

Evan Kraemer, No. 7

Nico Christathakis, No. 8

Santino Scuorzo, No. 11

Marcus Papol, No. 12

Carmine Buffa, No. 14

Grayson Riggs, No. 15

Wyatt Smith, No. 18

Thomas Maye, No. 19

Anthony Interiano, No. 20

Cole Duskin, No. 21

Ryan Chapka, No. 23

Leo Caruso, No. 28

Peter Niotis, No. 32

Jackson Hudak, No. 53

Kellan Kaverick, No. 77

Jaiden Lavin, No. 99

6th Grade C Level Team

Shane Heath, No. 2

Jake Miller, No. 3

Christian Fernandez, No. 5

Fred Lipinsky, No. 6

Luke Kalikas, No. 7

Dhyanam Desai, No. 10

Anthony Disporto, No. 11

Eric Campbell, No. 12

James Bogie, No. 13

Damiano Buffa, No. 15

Jake Streep, No. 18

Colin McCarthy, No. 20

Alex Bonilla, No. 21

Aidan Tapia, No. 22

Chase Hickman, No. 24

Jake Rossetti, No. 25

Troy Zarella, No. 26

Landon Doherty, No. 27

Jaxson Morales, No. 37

Thomas DeDeo, No. 48

Dylan Alvarez, No. 57

Luke Schieferstein, No. 61

Oliver Neree, No. 68

Hudson Miller, No. 71

Jason Chesney, No. 95

7th Grade B Level Team

Frank Saluccio, No. 1

Nikolaos Drivas, No. 2

Marcello Miraldo, No. 3

Preston Webb, No. 4

Ryan Czachorowski, No. 5

Darren Gillespie, No. 8

Alessandro Posso, No. 9

Zayden VanDerGroef, No. 10

Jackson Mangan, No. 11

Brandon Iosue, No. 13

Declan Salisbury, No. 14

Anthony Castillo, No. 15

Eoin Gillespie, No. 20

Colin Martucci, No. 26

Giovanni Tornabene, No. 28

Christian Martinez, No. 29

Victor Conti, No. 34

Nino Vera, No. 50

Chase Ingraham, No. 51

Brett Kaverick, No. 54

Zachary Peters, No. 87

8th Grade A Level Team

Austin Rishko, No. 1

Jake Gerstner, No. 3

Cole Peterson, No. 4

Ryan Cunningham, No. 5

Raiden Opperman, No. 7

James DonDiego, No. 20

Anthony Papa, No. 21

R.J. Nieves, No. 22

Aaron Wanounou, No. 23

Connor Gordon, No. 26

Aiden Krauss, No. 36

Nicholas Belch, No. 53

Casey Arnold, No. 54

Christopher Scuorzo, No. 56

Danzig Kress, No. 62

Kiyan Cherry, No. 66

Christopher Fuentes, No. 72

Geno Tortoriello, No. 75

Kevin Oliveira, No. 77

Taha Salman, No. 80

Vincent Suchak, No. 88

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry