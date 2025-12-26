December 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Riding For Warriors 11th annual motorcycle ride raises $53,000  UCL-UNI-ride-warriors

Riding For Warriors 11th annual motorcycle ride raises $53,000 

December 18, 2025 0 25
Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War inducts new member UCL-ROS-sons-of-vets-C

Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War inducts new member

December 18, 2025 0 16
UCIA unveils newly renovated Lightning Brook Park, a $10.7 million investment UCL-UNI-lightning-park

UCIA unveils newly renovated Lightning Brook Park, a $10.7 million investment

December 18, 2025 0 9
Clark preschool students learn about the five senses UCL-CLK-five-senses3

Clark preschool students learn about the five senses

December 18, 2025 0 13

Related Stories

7 minutes read

Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

JR Parachini December 24, 2025 0 13
UCL-CRN-trio-tribute1
3 minutes read

Patrick Kerssen Trio pays tribute to Vince Guaraldi

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 24, 2025 0 11
UCL-UNI-mehno1
3 minutes read

Local author’s holiday book tour has appearance at Union Public Library

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 24, 2025 0 31
UCL-UNI-ride-warriors
3 minutes read

Riding For Warriors 11th annual motorcycle ride raises $53,000 

David Jablonski December 18, 2025 0 25
UCL-LIN-senior-dinner4-C
2 minutes read

The Mayor’s Senior Christmas Dinner is a hit

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 24, 2025 0 35
UCL-KEN-brian-cunado-C
3 minutes read

Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins

JR Parachini December 24, 2025 0 26

LOCAL SPORTS

Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted UCL-CLK-Crusaders1 1

Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted

December 24, 2025 0 0
Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season 2

Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

December 24, 2025 0 13
Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins UCL-KEN-brian-cunado-C 3

Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins

December 24, 2025 0 26
Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach UCL-UNI-loften-harris-C 4

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach

December 18, 2025 0 60