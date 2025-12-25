Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

UNION, NJ — Because of last year’s perfect record in winning the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division title at 7-0, the Union Farmers will tangle with the best wrestling teams in the conference once again, as they return to the Watchung Division against the likes of Cranford, Governor Livingston, Rahway and Westfield high schools.

Union High School went 19-9 overall last year and among its senior class of grapplers is returning Union County Tournament winner Ariel Azeredo.

Simply put, Azeredo is among the top wrestlers in Union County.

So when the Union County Tournament returned to Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium in 2024, Azeredo had an opportunity to become one of Union’s first county champions in seven years.

Azeredo’s first attempt to win a county championship included a battle of sophomore standouts, featuring New Providence High School’s Braeden Valley vs. Azeredo for the 138-pound crown.

After producing two prior victories to reach the final, Azeredo gave Valley all he could handle in a competition that went the full six minutes and was contested right down to the last second.

Although Valley prevailed 7-5, Azeredo was filled with plenty of determination to make 2025 his year.

Instead, Union senior Dan Collin at 175 turned out to be Union’s first county champion that year since 2017.

In January 2025, Azeredo, now a junior, wanted to follow up and give Union back-to-back county champions for the first time in a while. Azeredo didn’t disappoint.

Reaching the 138 final again at Union’s gym, this time as the second seed, Azeredo faced fourth-seeded Henrique Ribeiro, of Governor Livingston, for the title. In the semifinals, Ribeiro defeated top-seeded Yehia Abdelrahman, of Westfield, by technical fall in 2:11 and by the score of 15-0 and Azeredo downed third-seeded Chris Valerio, of Rahway, by technical fall in 3:17 and by the score of 20-4. In 2024, Valerio won the 126 crown by beating Ribeiro in the final by injury default.

Azeredo was not interested in going for a full six minutes against Ribeiro. Azeredo gained control early on and pinned Ribeiro in 2:43 for his first county championship.

“Ariel won his first title in decisive fashion,” said Union head coach Dino DeBellonia, who earlier in the day was named Union County Coach of the Year for the second time and first time since 2016. “He used a claw lift and turn to pin Ribeiro. Both of those wrestlers are very good.”

After getting a bye, Azeredo opened with a pin of Brearley-Dayton grappler Dominick Pintado in 1:48 to advance to the semifinals. Azeredo entered the UCT with a record of 15-2.

As a team, Union finished seventh with 86 points.

“I feel our kids competed well,” DeBellonia said. “Naturally, as a coach, there were some matches where we could have done better. That is where practice comes in and corrections will be made.”

Cranford High School won the team title for a record 10th straight year and for the 13th time overall. Roselle Park High School still leads with 14 championships.

Azeredo was also Union’s only grappler to qualify for the season-ending New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. In Region 4 qualifying competition at Union, Azeredo placed third at 138.

Azeredo is wrestling at 165 pounds this season.

DeBellonia is now in his 17th season as Union’s head coach. DeBellonia’s coaching record, which includes a prior stint at Seton Hall Preparatory School, includes more than 250 wins.

The three UCT champions DeBellonia has coached at Union include senior Nick Zuena at 152 in 2017, senior Dan Collin at 175 in 2024 and junior Ariel Azeredo at 138 in 2025.

Union situated in North 2, Group 5 once again

Union lost to Bayonne in the states – the North 2, Group 5 playoffs – the last two years, finishing 18-9 for the 2023-2024 season, before following that up with last year’s 19-9 finish for the 2024-2025 campaign.

The Farmers are situated, once again, in North 2, Group 5 for this 2025-2026 year.

Union was the No. 2 seed in North 2, Group 5 last year and hosted a quarterfinal win against Piscataway High School before falling to Bayonne High School at home the same night in the semifinals.

“This was something special for us,” DeBellonia said. “By the season we had we were able to garner enough power points to earn the second seed and host. It was great for the kids and the community.

“The crowd was great and our kids were feeding off of them.”

Farmers capture season-opener at home

Union won eight of the 14 weight-classes in beating East Side High School in Newark, 44-24, at home in its season-opener on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Cristian Hargrove won by forfeit at 106, Hermelo Verga by decision at 120, Jaydon Robles by fall at 132 and Macain Romain by fall at 138.

Aaron Acevedo won by technical fall at 144, Jonathan Cordova by fall at 175, Nick Bertolotti by fall at 190 and Obreight Ingham by injury default at heavyweight.

Union was scheduled to host Summit High School on Wednesday, Dec. 17; Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School on Friday, Dec. 19; and then compete at Elizabeth High School on Saturday, Dec. 20, in a multiple schools-setting.

Union Farmers wrestlers for 2025-2026 season

Seniors

Aaron Acevedo, 144

Johann Arcila

Ariel Azeredo, 165

Luis Bermudez

Nicholas Bertolotti, 190

Gianfranco Caba

Isaiah Caban

Louis Cartaya

Jonathan Cordova, 175

Aidan Cross, 150

Bryan Garcia

Obreight Ingram, HWT

Ronaldinho Martinez

Sean Messina, 170

Bryan Okoye, 215

Jayson Resende, 120

Jeremy Rivas, 113

Jaydon Robles, 132

Macain Romain, 138

Enzo Tammaro, 157

Matthew Vargas

Hermelo Verga, 120

Juniors:

Chase Doman

Lance Ellis

Sophomores:

Louis Chudyak

Ethan Flores, 126

Cristian Hargrove, 106

Union County Conference wrestling for 2025-2026

Watchung Division = seven schools

David Brearley co-op with Jonathan Dayton

Cranford

Governor Livingston

Rahway

Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Union

Westfield

Defending champion: Cranford (6-0)

Mountain Division = eight schools

Elizabeth

Arthur L. Johnson

Linden

New Providence

Plainfield

Roselle Park

Abraham Clark

Summit co-op with Chatham

2024-2025 champion: Union (7-0)

Public schools team state tournaments

Monday, Feb. 16: Rounds 1 and 2 will host.

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Sectional finals at higher seeds.

Friday, Feb. 20: State semifinals at higher seeds.

Sunday, Feb. 22: State finals, TBD

Union Farmers wrestling, 2025-2026

Wednesday, Dec. 10, (H) Union 44, Newark East Side 24

Wednesday, Dec. 17, Summit

Friday, Dec. 19, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Saturday, Dec. 20, at Elizabeth, multiple schools

Friday, Dec. 26, at St. Joseph, Metuchen, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 28, at Morristown National Guard Armory, 9 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 29, at Parsippany Hills, multiple schools, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3, at Edison, multiple schools, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, at Dover, multiple schools, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17, Union County Tournament at UHS, multiple schools, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21, Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, Cranford, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, at Pingry, multiple schools, 8 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 30, Westfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Governor Livingston, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6 Abraham Clark, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Colonia, multiple schools, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 at Bloomfield, multiple schools, 10 a.m.

District 13 at Millburn, Saturday, Feb. 28

Arthur L. Johnson

David Brearley co-op with Jonathan Dayton

Irvington

Millburn

New Providence

Roselle Park

St. Peter’s Prep

Summit co-op with Chatham

Union

Westfield

Region 4 at Union = Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7

Qualifying wrestlers from

District 13 at Millburn

District 14 at South Plainfield

District 15 at Watchung Hills

District 16 at Cranford

NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14

Qualifying wrestlers from

Region 1 at West Milford

Region 2 at Mount Olive

Region 3 at West Orange

Region 4 at Union

Region 5 at Franklin

Region 6 at Jackson

Region 7 at Lacey

Region 8 at Williamstown

