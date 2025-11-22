CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Elks Lodge No. 2006 recently had its yearly holiday market vendor show on Saturday, Nov. 15.

It was open to the public and had free admission. Fifteen vendors had holiday gifts, such as crafts and décor, homemade chocolates and Scentsy.

Kristen Colfer, Events Committee chairperson, said, “We always have a great turnout.”

Co-Chairperson Annie Quinones said, “It’s a great event we enjoy every year.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Craft Brothers Seasoning offered all natural, sugar-free, vegan seasoning. They were also offering Coquito, their award-winning Caribbean eggnog. Matt Permison, of Roselle Park, said he has had the business for 10 years. “I love food. I love cooking,” he said.

His 14-year-old son, Jiancarlos, loves helping out and plans to go into the business.

Maria Rodrigues, of Springfield, makes travel jewelry boxes and customized cards, including a whole line of “Wicked” cards. She’s a graphic designer who sells at events and on Instagram. “I’ve always been entrepreneurial,” she said.

Barbara Herrington, a Cranford resident for 78 years, makes handmade bibs, towels, eyeglass covers and purses. “It’s my therapy at my age,” she said.

She’s been selling her crafts for the past 15 years but has been making them for more than 50 years.

Paula Schramm, of Garwood, was selling Touchstone Crystal, including all kinds of jewelry and holiday ornaments. The jewelry is radium-plated and hypoallergenic.

Lisa Sweeney-Clark was selling perfume and Color Street nail strips. She said, “Color Street is very innovative. It’s a dry nail polish. It lasts 14 days. You can wear it over natural nails. I hate going to the salon. Sorry to nail techs.”

Christine Salzman-Barbato, of Garwood, was selling Scentsy products, including wax warmers. They melt the wax of candles without the use of a flame. The wax bars come in a variety of scents. The most popular is Luna, which is a lavender chamomile. “Relaxing,” said Salzman-Barbato. Black raspberry-vanilla and Christmas scents are also popular.

Ellen Goodlander, of Cranford, was selling handmade, whimsical needle-felted crafts such as pets, pumpkins and snowmen. They were 100 percent wool. She also was selling Christmas ornaments and watercolored handmade cards.

Dana Forsyth, of Wyckoff, is a sales rep for One Hope Wine, a Napa Valley Winery in California. She said, “It’s an impact-driven winery. Every bottle gives back to the community. I drink it. I sell it. I’m all in.”

Follow Cranford Elks on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/cranford.elks.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry