November 23, 2025

Cranford Knights of Columbus donate $5,000 at Veterans Day Breakfast UCL-CRN-K-of-C-check-C

Cranford Knights of Columbus donate $5,000 at Veterans Day Breakfast

November 20, 2025 0 1
Arts Integration Day hosted at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School UCL-CLK-art-integration-C

Arts Integration Day hosted at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

November 20, 2025 0 5
Summit Police Department identifies dog owner following fatal animal attack 

Summit Police Department identifies dog owner following fatal animal attack 

November 20, 2025 0 6
Summit police officer helps replace stolen bike for local youth  UCL-SUM-replace-bike1

Summit police officer helps replace stolen bike for local youth 

November 20, 2025 0 4

Cranford Public School District names new Hillside Avenue School principal

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 7

LOCAL SPORTS

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set UCL-ROS-100th-game3-C 1

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set

November 20, 2025 0 19
Summit football falls in sectional final 2

Summit football falls in sectional final

November 20, 2025 0 18
Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory UCL-SUM-kicker1-C 3

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

November 13, 2025 0 33
Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown 4

Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown

November 13, 2025 0 36