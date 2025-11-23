UNION, NJ — The township of Union, in partnership with the Union Special Improvement District, has announced the return of its annual “Holidays in the Center” event series, inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the season with a variety of festive, family-friendly activities right in the heart of Union Center.

“The Holidays in the Center series truly embodies the warmth and spirit of our town,” said Mayor James Bowser. “It is a wonderful way for neighbors to connect, for families to celebrate the holidays and for us all to support the local businesses that make Union Center so vibrant. We invite everyone to join us for these cherished December weekends!”

The holiday cheer begins with the annual tradition of free Photos with Santa. Families are invited to capture cherished holiday memories with Santa Claus on three consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13, and 20. This complimentary photo opportunity runs from noon to 3 p.m. each day and will be located at Here’s The Story Bookstore, 1043 Stuyvesant Ave. No appointment is necessary.

The celebration continues into the evenings with the main Holidays in the Center, which transforms Union Center into a wonderland of activities, lights and music. This street festival is scheduled for the evenings of Saturdays, Dec. 13 and 20, running from 4 to 7 p.m., near 1060 Stuyvesant Ave. Attendees can enjoy unique seasonal offerings that celebrate the community spirit, including horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers, hot cocoa and soup tasting, and appearances by special holiday characters.

“The Center of Union is a community where small businesses can thrive. These holiday events allow small business owners, both new and existing, to utilize accessible resources and networks to reach diverse audiences,” said Antonio Dei Medici, executive director for the Special Improvement District. “Together we can turn ideas into lasting impact. Happy holidays to everyone and please enjoy all the festivities we have going on!”

All center events are free and open to the public. For a complete schedule of activities and event details, visit uniontownship.com or follow the Union Center SID on social media.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry