CRANFORD, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 9, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council No. 6226 made a ceremonial check presentation to Post Commander Mike Gregory at the Cranford VFW Post No. 335 annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the post. The council donated $5,000 from the proceeds of its annual Golf Outing in September at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

All of the local businesses and organizations are thanked for their help and support that continues to make this worthy event a success every year. Since its inception in 2004, the council’s annual Golf Outing has raised more than $400,000, which has been used to help worthy charities and organizations that the council supports on an annual basis.

Since the council’s founding in 1970, the Cranford Knights of Columbus has been a Catholic Men’s Fraternal Organization dedicated to the four core principles, Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. The Cranford Council supports many worthy charities and civic causes and is committed to be a viable part of our community nationally, statewide and locally. For information about joining the Cranford Council, contact Grand Knight Tom Turner at 908-884-4083 or visit the web site at www.cranfordknights.org.

Photo Courtesy of John Doolan

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry