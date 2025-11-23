November 23, 2025

Author's Other Posts

‘Holidays in the Center’ events return to the Special Improvement District on Saturdays in December

‘Holidays in the Center’ events return to the Special Improvement District on Saturdays in December

November 20, 2025 0 1
Arts Integration Day hosted at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School UCL-CLK-art-integration-C

Arts Integration Day hosted at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

November 20, 2025 0 5
Summit Police Department identifies dog owner following fatal animal attack 

Summit Police Department identifies dog owner following fatal animal attack 

November 20, 2025 0 6
Summit police officer helps replace stolen bike for local youth  UCL-SUM-replace-bike1

Summit police officer helps replace stolen bike for local youth 

November 20, 2025 0 4

Related Stories

‘Holidays in the Center’ events return to the Special Improvement District on Saturdays in December

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 1
UCL-CRN-vendor-show1-C

Cranford Elks Lodge Holiday Market Vendor Show

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 20, 2025 0 8
UCL-CLK-art-integration-C

Arts Integration Day hosted at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 5

Summit Police Department identifies dog owner following fatal animal attack 

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 6
UCL-SUM-replace-bike1

Summit police officer helps replace stolen bike for local youth 

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 4

Cranford Public School District names new Hillside Avenue School principal

David Jablonski November 20, 2025 0 7

LOCAL SPORTS

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set UCL-ROS-100th-game3-C 1

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set

November 20, 2025 0 19
Summit football falls in sectional final 2

Summit football falls in sectional final

November 20, 2025 0 18
Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory UCL-SUM-kicker1-C 3

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

November 13, 2025 0 33
Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown 4

Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown

November 13, 2025 0 36