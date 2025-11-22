CLARK, NJ — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School in Clark celebrated its annual Arts Integration Day on Wednesday, Nov. 5, Arts integration helps students to use critical and creative thinking to gain a better understanding of the content being taught. According to EducationCloset.com, “Arts integration is a research-based approach to teaching and learning that has proven results for the past 30 years. For schools that commit to using arts integration with integrity, the results are astounding. Schools that intentionally use arts integration find student achievement rises by 10% or more across the board.” On Wednesday, Nov. 5, all teachers in every subject area used visual and performing arts in their lessons.

Sixth-grade social studies teacher Matthew Chretien taught Mesopotamian cuneiform with ceramic clay slabs. The students were guided by Kumpf’s art teacher, Thomas Peitz, in rolling a clay slab and using craft sticks to create cuneiform wedges. This experience helped the students understand what it was like to write like an ancient Sumerian. Chretien said he loved that his students got a tangible experience in ancient writing and learned what it took to be a scribe in the Mesopotamian civilization.

Media technology teacher Cristin Sedelmaier taught her students how to draw their names using an isometric grid. The students practiced drawing isometrically while keeping in mind light placement and shadow to give their work a 3-D effect. Sedelmaier said, “The students were intimidated at first with the idea of drawing isometric letters. What I enjoyed most about this is watching their confidence grow as they became more comfortable with the assignment. I am proud of their end result.”

Sixth-grade language arts teacher Cristina Romao-Carrano had her students create a poetry portfolio using a variety of ways to draw words such as cursive, bubble letters, etc. They discussed composing three poems and how poetry is art with words. They also decorated their poetry portfolio with pictures, magazine clippings and anything else that inspired them.

The sixth-grade math teachers combined classes and taught fractions and fraction reduction through the geometric works of Piet Mondrian. Andrew Calo, math teacher, described his lesson: “The students enjoyed combining their skills from math to their creativity of art.” Final drawings were bright and vibrant primary colors and geometric outlines that beautifully represented the works of Mondrian.

History teacher Elisa O’Neill used illustration as her main lesson about Africa. The students listened to the song “Africa,” by Toto, and created illustrations inspired by the lyrics. Final work included four colored drawings composed on large paper. Students used their drawing skills to showcase what they’ve learned about Africa. Students were also tasked to answer questions related to the origin of the song. O’Neill said, “I am always intrigued at how my students can visualize music as it relates to history and illustration.”

One goal of incorporating the arts is to help the students learn non-arts subject material in a variety of ways that will increase student interest. Another goal is to help the teachers become more comfortable with using visual and performing arts in their lessons. Assistant Principal Amanda Clarke said, “Kumpf is very excited to have 100% of our teachers on board on making Arts Integration Day possible. Both students and staff thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry