SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is sharing new information following a tragic dog attack that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 5.

At approximately 6:51 a.m., officers responded to VEG Emergency Hospital, located at 720 Morris Essex Turnpike, for a report of an injured dog brought in after an animal attack. On arrival, officers met with the victim, a 70-year-old Summit resident, who reported that around 5:52 a.m. she had been walking her small dog in the area of 91 Springfield Ave. when two pit bulls, who were leashed at the time, broke free from their handler and launched an unprovoked attack on her and her pet.

The woman was knocked to the ground and sustained injuries to both upper thighs, her right hand and her right arm. Her dog succumbed to its injuries and was pronounced deceased later that day.

Following the attack, the owner of the pit bulls regained control of the dogs and left the area.

The Summit Police Department Detective Bureau immediately initiated an intensive investigation. Detectives canvassed the area, gathered surveillance footage from multiple locations and were able to retrace the owner’s movements in the moments leading up to and following the attack. Through this evidence, detectives successfully identified the owner of the two pit bulls.

In close coordination with Summit Animal Control and the Summit Health Department, both dogs were safely removed from the home and transferred to an animal shelter, where they will remain impounded pending judicial proceedings, as outlined according to NJ Revised Statute 4:19-19.

Chief of Police Ryan Peters commended the investigative work of the department: “I want to recognize the diligent work of our Detective Bureau in bringing resolution to a deeply distressing incident. Their swift and thorough efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all residents.”

Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan also expressed sympathy for the resident affected: “This was a tragic and upsetting incident and our hearts go out to the resident who was injured and lost her dog. We ask all dog owners to ensure that anyone walking multiple dogs can safely manage them. Summit takes public safety seriously and we will continue working closely with our police department to keep residents and their pets safe.”

The Summit Police Department reminds all dog owners of their responsibility to maintain full control of their animals at all times, particularly when walking multiple dogs or strong breeds.

This incident remains under judicial review. No additional information will be released while proceedings are pending.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry