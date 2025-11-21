SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department has always made a concerted effort to build a strong, trusting relationship with the community it serves. On Wednesday, Nov. 12, that commitment resulted in a nice surprise for one of Summit’s young residents.

While reviewing recent police reports, Officer David Kotiga came across a bicycle theft case and immediately recognized the victim’s name. Kieran, a former D.A.R.E. student and Summit Police Youth Academy recruit, had his bike stolen while he was in town last week. The Detective Bureau continues to investigate the theft, but for Kotiga, the report struck a more personal chord.

“It instantly brought me back to when my bike was stolen as a kid. It’s a horrible feeling and I didn’t want Kieran to go through that,” said Kotiga. “I had a bike I wasn’t using and it felt like the right time to help make his day a little better.”

Having recently received a new bicycle, Kotiga decided that Kieran would get far more enjoyment out of it. Hilltop Bicycle, where Kieran is a familiar face, stepped in to help as well, performing a full safety inspection and outfitting him with a new lock and helmet.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, Kieran arrived at police headquarters with his grandmother, where he was surprised with the newly inspected bike and gear.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, but the Summit Police Department hopes this gesture brings Kieran both comfort and a safe return to riding, and also serves as a reminder of the community values that connect Summit’s residents and officers.

Safe riding, Kieran!

Photos Courtesy of Communications Office, City of Summit

