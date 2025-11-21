CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced the appointment of Nicole Vaccaro as the new principal of Hillside Avenue School, effective Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Vaccaro, who currently serves as the assistant principal of Hillside Avenue School, will succeed Kevin Deacon, who has been appointed as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, also effective Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Vaccaro has been a valued member of the Hillside Avenue School community since joining the district as a mathematics teacher in September 2019 and later becoming assistant principal in September 2021. Prior to her tenure in Cranford, she began her teaching career at Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale, New York, where she helped secure grant funding and directed a summer program for at-risk students transitioning to middle school. She then joined Bronxville Middle School, teaching sixth- through eighth-grade mathematics. Within a year, she was appointed dean of students, a position she had for two years before serving as chairperson of the Middle School Mathematics Department. Vaccaro later taught precalculus at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School before joining the Cranford community.

Vaccaro has a bachelor’s degree in comprehensive science from Villanova University, a master’s degree in mathematics education from C.W. Post – Long Island University and a degree in supervision and administration from Hofstra University.

Throughout her career, Vaccaro has been recognized for her dedication to building strong, positive relationships with students, staff and families. She said she is deeply honored and excited to continue fostering these connections as the new principal of Hillside Avenue School and looks forward to leading this vibrant and welcoming school community.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

