SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 55 and Summit Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association No. 54 are hosting the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive beginning Friday, Nov. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 16.

To participate, bring new and unwrapped toys to the donation boxes at the following Summit locations during normal business hours between Nov. 14 and Dec. 16:

Summit Police Headquarters at City Hall, 512 Springfield Ave.;

Summit Fire Department, 281 Broad St.;

Summit Community Center, 100 Morris Ave.;

Summit High School, 125 Kent Place Blvd.;

Douglas Body Shop, 485 Morris Ave.;

Douglas Infiniti, 430 Morris Ave.;

Douglas Volkswagen, 491 Morris Ave.;

The Little Gym, 545 Morris Ave.;

Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 48 Deforest Ave.;

Serra Doce, 21 Union Place; and

Village Trattoria, 103 Summit Ave.

The PBA and FMBA will drop off donated toys to the Marine Corps Reserve. The toys collected through this program are distributed to children throughout Union County and the surrounding area. Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots program has collected and distributed 708 million toys to 314 million deserving children in the United States, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

More information is available at www.cityofsummit.org and www.toysfortots.org.

