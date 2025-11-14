CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $45,000 in grants to the Cranford Public Schools for the 2025-2026 school year, providing new educational resources for every school in the district and supporting the full range of educational priorities – from math, literacy and problem-solving skills to STEM programs, career exploration and more.

The Board of Education formally accepted the grant funds from CFEE at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, where Superintendent of Schools Scott Rubin and board members expressed gratitude.

“I’m fond of saying that one of the biggest reasons Cranford is such a special place is because of all of our community partners and the fact that … if you need help, people come running,” Rubin said at the meeting. “They want to assist in every way they can and the Cranford Fund for Educational Excellence is just such an amazing example of that.”

“We would be at a great loss without your support and so would our teachers and our students, so thank you so much,” he said.

CFEE is a Cranford-based nonprofit, independent of the school district, that raises money in the local community to provide new learning opportunities and innovations in the township’s schools. Educators apply for CFEE grants that meet one of five goals: enhancing classroom design; supporting personalized or differentiated learning; creating “makerspaces” for tinkering and problem solving; introducing new classroom technologies; and supporting one or more of the school district’s goals, such as advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives or community partnerships.

Funding for the grants came from donations as well as CFEE’s eighth annual Trivia Night fundraiser in February at the Kenilworth VFW. More than 250 people attended, with 27 teams vying for the championship. CFEE featured 41 businesses, organizations and families who supported the event with sponsorships ranging from $150 to $5,000.

The following 21 projects were funded this year:

Intergenerational and Interdisciplinary Book Club, at Cranford High School: Copies of books for a club that brings together students and community members to discuss local, national and world issues and foster a culture of reading. Applicant: Emma Hooks; developed with colleagues from the English department;

SEL Group Counseling for Grades K-5, Districtwide: Resources for 10-week small group counseling program that supports students’ social, emotional and behavioral development. Applicant: Grace Rivetti;

Yoga for Students with Autism, at Hillside Avenue School: Yoga program to promote self-regulation, focus and participation in group activities. Applicant: Lauren Fernandez

Foundations First: Building Number Sense in Grades 1–2 Districtwide: Math program offering differentiated support to students at an age that’s critical for developing math skills. Applicant: Evan Levy;

Literacy Backpacks – Family Adventures in Reading, Districtwide: Take-home backpacks in elementary schools containing books, journals, and other supplies to promote literacy and shared reading experiences at home. Applicant: Susan Ritter;

Stitching the Spirit of ’76: A 250th Anniversary Community Quilt, Districtwide: Supplies to help students create quilt squares reflecting their personal understanding of what America means to them. Applicant: Gabrielle Rendek;

Respect Recess – Enhancing Engagement and Positive Social Interactions, at Bloomingdale Avenue School: Games and equipment to foster cooperative play, conflict resolution skills, and a more inclusive environment during recess. Applicants: Ron Litz and Lauren Biggiani

LEGO Education SPIKE Essential Classroom Sets for Grade 4, District-Wide STEAM: Robotics and building kits that support fourth-graders’ literacy, math, and problem-solving skills. Applicant: Rachel Kim;

The Creative Mindset Literary Project 2025, at Orange Avenue School: Production of a publication that celebrates the literary works created by students with learning disabilities. Applicant: Thais Jackson;

21st Century Rewriteable Boards – Boogie Boards, at Orange Avenue School: Eco-friendly, reusable, versatile writing tool that helps students engage with lessons in a fun way and limits the need for whiteboard markers and other supplies, cutting down on waste. Applicant: Karyn Madara;

Innovations in Classroom Design, at Cranford High School: Supplies for creating a small version of a house’s exterior wall for teaching students basic construction skills. Applicant: Daniel Brown;

Flexible Seating for Inclusive Learning in a Special Education Classroom, at Hillside Avenue School: Wobble stools, standing desks and other less-restrictive types of seating that help students with learning challenges stay focused and engaged. Applicant: Salma Elmalah;

The CHS Archive Project: Preserving Our Past, Empowering Student Researchers, at Cranford High School: Supplies for properly archiving and digitizing local historical materials in the school library and teaching students about preservation. Applicant: Christine Szeluga;

Write On! Empowering Early Learners Through Handwriting, Districtwide: Toolkits to help students develop handwriting skills that advance their literacy and cognitive growth. Applicants: Susan Ritter, Christine Tattoli-Rising, Christine Eulas and Lauren Berman;

Neurology Comes Alive, at Cranford High School: Devices for AP psychology classes that demonstrate how neurons function in the human body. Applicant: Frank Wagenblast;

Documenting the Creative Process in Cranford Public Schools, at Cranford High School: An iPad that allows dance students to record and review their technique. Applicant: Emily Donahue;

CougarWorks Vocational Lab, at Cranford High School: A hands-on system that simulates real-world work environments, helping students develop their skills and career interests. Applicants: Emma Hooks and Jennifer Barna;

Calm Minds, Ready Learners: A Regulation Room for Elementary Students, at Lincoln School: A calming environment to support students in managing their emotional and behavioral challenges. Applicant: Bonnie Cimring;

3D Printer Plastic Recycling System, at Cranford High School: Equipment to reuse waste produced by 3D printers, saving money and enhancing students’ environmental awareness. Applicant: Joshua Rosenblum;

Broadcast Journalism Media Center, at Cranford High School: Media tables, tripod and camera, and storage cabinet to support students’ collaboration on film and journalism projects. Applicant: Justin Corazza; and

Podcasting Equipment for OAS and HAS, at Orange Avenue School, Hillside Avenue School: Equipment to support student-led podcasts, including the eighth-grade language arts unit on investigative journalism. Applicant: Michael Seaman.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Gosier

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry