UNION COUNTY, NJ — Election Day has come and gone and New Jersey voters have elected the state’s first Democratic woman for governor by a landslide. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill bested Republican former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli with 56.56% of the vote to his 42.85%. Union County had its own take on the gubernatorial race, as well as local elections. All of these results are taken from unioncountyvotes.com, with 100% of the districts reporting.

For governor and lieutenant governor:

For one four-year term as governor and lieutenant governor, Democratic Party candidates Mikie Sherrill and Dale G. Caldwell won with 119,028 votes or 66.59%. Republican Party candidates Jack Ciattarelli and James Gannon got 58,270 votes or 32.60%. Libertarian Party candidates Vic Kaplan and Bruno Pereira got 640 votes or 0.36%. Socialist Worker Party candidates Joanne S. Kuniansky and Craig Honts got 478 votes or 0.27%. There were 334 write-in votes or 0.19%, with a total of 178,750 votes cast.

For the General Assembly, 20th District = Elizabeth, Kenilworth, Roselle and Union:

For two two-year terms on the General Assembly, Democratic Party candidates Annette Quijano and Ed Rodriguez won with 34,150 votes or 42.89% and 33,689 votes or 42.31%, respectively. Republican Party candidate Carmen Bucco got 11,520 votes or 14.47%. There were 260 write-in votes or 0.33%, with a total of 79,619 votes.

For the General Assembly, 21st District = Berkeley Heights, Garwood, Mountainside, New Providence, Springfield, Summit and Westfield:

For two two-year terms on the General Assembly, Democratic Party candidates Andrew Macurdy and Vincent Kearney won with 27,197 votes or 28.33% and 26,627 votes or 27.74%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Michele Matsikoudis and Nancy Munoz got 21,069 votes or 21.95% and 21,042 votes or 21.92%, respectively. There were 54 write-in votes or 0.06%, with a total of 95,989 votes.

For the General Assembly, 22nd District = Clark, Cranford, Fanwood, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Roselle Park, Scotch Plains and Winfield:

For the two two-year terms on the General Assembly, Democratic Party candidates Linda S. Carter and James J. Kennedy won with 46,768 votes or 34.24% and 45,852 votes or 33.57%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Lisa Fabrizio and Jermaine Caulder got 22,328 votes or 16.35% and 21,430 votes or 15.69%, respectively. There were 203 write-in votes or 0.15%, with a total of 136,581 votes.

For the General Assembly, 28th District = Hillside:

For two two-year terms on the General Assembly, Democratic Party candidates Cleopatra G. Tucker and Chigozie Onyema won with 5,035 votes or 50.16% and 4,951 votes or 49.32%, running unopposed. There were 52 write-in votes or 0.52%, with a total of 10,038 votes.

For county clerk:

For one five-year term as county clerk, incumbent Democratic Party candidate Joanne Rajoppi won with 116,527 votes or 68.52%. Republican Party challenger Peter G. Kane got 53,368 votes or 31.38%. There were 177 write-in votes or 0.10%, with a total of 170,072 votes.

For the Board of County Commissioners:

For three three-year terms on the Board of County Commissioners, Democratic Party candidates Rebecca L. Williams, Joseph Signorello III and Stanley J. Neron won with 111,698 votes or 22.43%, 110,762 votes or 22.24%, and 109,558 votes or 22.00%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Mark Nieves, Christopher G. Bacey and Kirk Hemphill got 55,563 votes or 11.16%, 55,192 votes or 11.08%, and 54,726 votes or 10.99%, respectively. There were 590 write-in votes or 0.12%, with a total of 498,089 votes.

For municipal boards:

Clark

For the unexpired one-year term of mayor, Republican Party candidate Angel Albanese won with 4,564 votes or 62.61%. Democratic Party candidate John M. Greaves got 2,710 votes or 37.18%. There were 15 write-in votes or 0.21%, with a total of 7,289 votes.

For the unexpired term of council member-at-large, Republican Party candidate Jessica Hoff won with 4,326 votes or 60.63%. Democratic Party candidate William S. Grzyb Jr. got 2,802 votes or 39.27%. There were seven write-in votes or 0.10%, with a total of 7,135 votes.

Cranford

For two three-year terms as Township Committee members, Democratic Party candidates Terrence Curran and Kathleen Miller Prunty won with 5,912 votes or 25.16% and 5,753 votes or 24.48%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Richard Buontempo and Carlos Rodriguez got 5,269 votes or 22.42% and 4,788 votes or 20.38%, respectively. There were 31 write-in votes or 0.13%, with a total of 23,499 votes.

Hillside

For a four-year term for mayor, Dahlia Vertreese won with 2,383 votes or 36.50%. Andrea Hyatt and Craig Epps got 2,078 votes or 31.83% and 2,053 votes or 31.45%, respectively. There were 14 write-in votes or 0.21%, with a total of 6,528 votes.

For three four-year terms each as council members-at-large, candidates Sonya McBurrows, Calvin Lofton and Robert Rios won with 2,068 votes or 12.96%, 2,052 votes or 12.86%, and 2,048 votes or 12.84%, respectively. Candidates Josianne Payoute, Armando DaSilva, Lisa Bonanno, Marjorie Hargrave and George Cook got 1,997 votes or 12.52%, 1,990 votes or 12.47%, 1,963 votes or 12.30%, 1,944 votes or 12.18%, and 1,876 votes or 11.76%. There were 17 write-in votes or 0.11%, with a total of 15,955 votes.

For one unexpired term of a 2nd Ward council member, Angela Garretson won with 553 votes or 50.50%. Stephen D. Wilson got 541 votes or 49.41%. There was one write-in vote or 0.09%, with a total of 1,095 votes.

Kenilworth

For two three-year terms as council members, Republican Party candidates William Mauro and Savino Scorese won with 1,668 votes or 27.49% and 1,668 votes or 27.49%, respectively. Democratic Party candidates Domenico Cuppari and Chaitna Kuchinsky got 1,399 votes or 23.06% and 1,332 votes or 21.95%, respectively. There was one write-in vote or 0.025, for a total of 6,068 votes.

Linden

For one three-year term as a 2nd Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Barry E. Javick won with 706 votes or 86.10%. Independent Party candidate Ronald Martins got 104 votes or 12.68%. There were 10 write-in votes or 1.22%, for a total of 820 votes.

For one three year-term as a 3rd Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Monique Caldwell won with 817 votes or 99.27%, unopposed. There were six write-in votes or 0.73%, for a total of 823 votes.

For one three-year term as a 5th Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Kayla Lott won with 798 votes or 78.39%. Republican Party candidate Jimmy Diaz got 217 votes or 21.32%. There were three write-in votes or 0.29%, for a total of 1,18 votes.

For one three-year term as 6th Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Eloy Delgado won with 733 votes or 98.79%, unopposed. There were nine write-in votes or 1.21%, for a total of 742 votes.

For one three-year term as 7th Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Ralph Strano won with 761 votes or 89.10%, unopposed. There were 93 write-in votes or 10.89%, for a total of 854 votes.

Mountainside

For two three-year terms as council members, Republican Party candidates Rene Dierkes and Donna Pacifico won with 2,170 votes or 49.41% and 2,158 votes or 49.13%, respectively, unopposed. There were 64 write-in votes or 1.45%, for a total of 4,392 votes.

Rahway

For one unexpired term as a 2nd Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Darlene Eastman won with 1,111 votes or 98.84%, unopposed. There were 13 wrote-in votes or 1.16%, for a total of 1,124 votes.

Roselle

For one three-year term as council member-at-large, Democratic Party candidate Cynthia Johnson won with 4,949 votes or 93.39%, unopposed. There were 350 write-in votes or 6.61%, for a total of 5,299 votes.

For one three-year term as a 4th Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Cindy M. Thomas won with 984 votes or 99.19%, unopposed. There were eight write-in votes or 0.81%, for a total of 992 votes.

Roselle Park

For one three-year term as a 3rd Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Rosanna Lyons won with 535 votes or 66.05%. Republican Party candidate Jocelyn Greb got 274 votes or 33.83%. There was one write-in vote or 0.24%, for a total of 810 votes.

For one three-year term as a 4th Ward council member, Republican Party candidate Khanjan Patel won with 417 votes or 50.48%. Democratic Party candidate Diana Valerio Acosta got 407 votes or 49.27%. There were two write-in votes or 0.24%, for a total of 826 votes.

Springfield

For two three-year terms as Township Committee members, Democratic Party candidates Richard Huber and Harris Laufer won with 4,427 votes or 31.02% and 4,367 votes or 30.60%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Catherine Guarino and David Noval got 2,758 votes or 19.32% and 2,695 votes or 18.88%, respectively. There were 25 write-in votes or 0.18%, for a total of 14,272 votes.

Summit

For one two-year term as council member-at-large, Democratic Party candidate Daniel Crisafulli won with 4,992 votes or 51.88%. Republican Party candidate Kevin D. Smallwood got 4,621 votes or 48.02%. There were 10 write-in votes or 0.10%, for a total of 9,623 votes.

For one three-year term as 1st Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Jaclyn Lasaracina won with 2,403 votes or 51.60%. Republican Party candidate Delia Hamlet got 2,252 votes or 48.36%. There were two write-in votes or 0.04%, for a total of 4,657 votes.

For one three-year term as a 2nd Ward council member, Democratic Party candidate Chantal Landman won with 2,628 votes or 52.93%. Republican Party candidate Thomas Szieber got 2,335 votes or 47.03%. There were two write-in votes or 0.04%, for a total of 4,965 votes.

Union

For two three-year terms as Township Committee members, Democratic Party candidates Patricia Guerra-Frazier and James Bowser Jr. won with 15,049 votes or 37.97% and 14,905 votes or 37.60%, respectively. Republican Party candidates Ruth T. Slovik and William Sevilla-Valverde got 4,868 votes or 12.28% and 4,762 votes 12.01%, respectively. There were 52 write-in votes or 0.13%, for a total of 39,636 votes.

For school boards:

Clark

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Lorraine J. Aklonis, Alison Melnick and Kristen Hickman won with 3,639 votes or 22.57%, 3,601 votes or 22.34%, and 3,479 votes or 21.58%, respectively. Candidates Megan Decker, Neha Marvania and Katherine Papy Naranjo got 1,919 votes or 11.90%, 1,719 votes or 10.66%, and 1,716 votes or 10.64%, respectively. There were 49 write-in votes or 0.30%, for a total of 16,122 votes.

Cranford

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Lauren Moyle, Joseph Braxton and Susan Shaw won with 5,452 votes or 21.23%, 4,572 votes or 17.80%, and 4,458 votes or 17.36%, respectively. Candidates Craig J. Coughlin Jr., Brian Niemsyk and Frank T. Williams got 4,186 votes or 16.30%, 3,917 votes or 15.25%, and 3,001 votes or 11.68%, respectively. There were 97 write-in votes or 0.38%, for a total of 25,683 votes.

Elizabeth

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Diane Barbosa, Isaias J. Rivera and Stephanie Clervoyant-Noel won with 9.112 votes or 29.34%, 8,757 votes or 28.20%, and 8,521 votes or 27.44%, respectively. Candidate Maria Lotenz got 4,354 votes or 14.02%. There were 311 write-in votes or 1.00%, for a total of 31,055 votes.

Hillside

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Laquana Best, Donald D. Howard Jr. and Pinchas Shapiro won with 2,880 votes or 19.98%, 2,738 votes or 19.00%, and 2,621 votes or 18.18%, respectively. Candidates Naica C. Joseph, Richard Carter and Maikemieh Noel got 2,192 votes or 15.21%, 2,001 votes or 13.88%, and 1,949 votes or 13.52%, respectively. There were 33 write-in votes or 0.23%, for a total of 14,414 votes.

Kenilworth

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Anthony Laudati, Robert Beiner and Alison Tears won with 1,134 votes or 21.21%, 979 votes or 18.31%, and 925 votes or 17.30%, respectively. Candidates Paula Marie Scorese, Scott Pentz and Jessyca S. Villarreal got 888 votes or 16.62%, 736 votes or 13.77%, and 664 votes or 12.42%, respectively. There were 20 write-in votes or 0.37%, for a total of 5,346 votes.

Linden

For one of the three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidate Craig Halloran won with 4,085 votes or 33.11%, unopposed. There were 8,253 write-in votes or 66.89%, for a total of 12,338 votes.

Mountainside

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates William Dillon, Michael Goodwin and Lauren McGovern-Worgan won with 1,734 votes or 33.85%, 1,677 votes or 32.74%, and 1,650 votes or 32,21%, respectively, unopposed. There were 61 write-in votes or 1.19%, for a total of 5,122 votes.

Rahway

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Laura Giacobbe, Joseph M. Toma and Timothy Antisz won with 5,453 votes or 36.18%, 4,805 votes or 31.88%, and 4,552 votes or 30.20%, respectively, unopposed. There were 262 write-in votes or 1.74%, for a total of 15,072 votes.

Roselle

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Courtney A. Washington, Loretta A. Washington and Leslie Ann Woody won with 2,850 votes or 34.17%, 2,747 votes or 32.93%, and 2,625 votes or 31.47%, respectively, unopposed. There were 119 write-in votes or 1.43%, for a total of 8,341 votes.

Roselle Park

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Jennifer Manno, Gregory Polakoski and Christian Camilo won with 1,770 votes or 19.49%, 1,680 votes or 18.50%, and 1,585 votes or 17.46%, respectively. Candidates Stephanie Soss, Cindi Mago and Chris Monroe got 1,355 votes or 14.92%, 1,352 votes or 14.89%, and 1,315 votes or 14.48%, respectively. There were 23 write-in votes or 0.25%, for a total of 9,080 votes.

Springfield

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Meredith Murphy, Hilary Turnbull and Luis Henriques won with 3,458 votes or 28.90%, 3,292 votes or 27.51%, and 2,751 votes or 22.99%, respectively. Candidate Iliana Garcia Rakler got 2,384 votes or 19.92%. There were 82 write-in votes or 0.695, for a total of 11,967 votes.

Union

For three three-year terms on the Board of Education, candidates Nancy Minneci, Guida Faria and Dicxiana Carbonell won with 10,531 votes or 30.39%, 9,914 votes or 28.61%, and 9,234 votes or 25.65%, respectively. Candidate Alexander Balaban got 4,714 votes or 13.60%. There were 26o write-in votes or 0.75%, for a total of 34,653 votes.

