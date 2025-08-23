ELIZABETH, NJ — The Admiral William F. Halsey, Jr. Health and Public Safety Academy Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has been designated a Naval Honor School by the Commanding General of Marine Corps Training and Education Command for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Naval Honor School designation means that a Marine Corps JROTC program is in the top 20% of all programs. This marks the sixth time in seven years that the MCJROTC at Halsey Health and Public Safety Academy has received this honor.

There are currently 250 MCJROTC programs worldwide divided among four regions. Halsey Health and Public Safety Academy was among eight schools in Region Nine, which consists of 19 high schools overall, to be recognized with the prestigious distinction.

The selection is based on several criteria, including the number of cadets active in school activities and clubs, the number of community service hours for the unit as a whole and per cadet, the number of organizations assisted by the unit, and scholastic achievements including the number of academic awards and scholarships given to cadets. The units are also measured by participation in public affairs events, community service, drill/color guard team competitions, marksmanship competitions, academic competitions, leadership camps, physical fitness team competitions, and field trips.

“The Halsey MCJROTC program continues to be a symbol of honor, integrity, and excellence within the Elizabeth Public Schools learning community and far beyond,” said Elizabeth Public Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer. “Year after year, they achieve at the highest levels in competition and admirably serve our community in many different ways, making this a truly well deserved recognition.”

The Naval Honor School status provides Halsey Health and Public Safety Academy the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. The award also provides students who have a desire to join a service academy the significant advantage of earning recommendation letters from their Senior Marine JROTC instructor, who under this award designation carry just as much weight as a letter from a U.S. Representative or Senator.

“The Naval Honor School distinction comes with a great level of pride and accomplishment, and it is truly representative of the many great contributions I have seen the cadets of Halsey’s MCJROTC program make here in Elizabeth during my time as a Board member and also as a resident of our community,” said Elizabeth Board of Education President Stanley J. Neron. “We are excited for our cadets to receive this honor once again as it places them on a unique pathway to potentially join our nation’s various service academies and earn a rewarding career in military and public service. Congratulations to our cadets and commanding officers for a job well done.”

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Pubic Schools

