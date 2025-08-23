LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library, 31 East Henry St., Linden, in conjunction with the Friends of Linden Library, will be hosting an Open House for the community on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will have activities and programs aimed at all ages including drop-in crafts, a special storytime, games, a bouncy house and, of course, library card signups. All members of the community are invited to attend. “This event is a fun way for families to discover all the library has to offer,” said Josh Melissari, acting library director.

During the event, the Friends of Linden Library will launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Linden. “We’re so excited to be able to offer this program for kids here in Linden. One of our main goals, as the Friends, is to promote literacy and a love of reading from a young age,” said Theresa Villani, president of the Friends. “Our hope is this will inspire others across the state to launch their own programs.” Families will be able to sign up their children, ages newborn to 5 years, after the launch.

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted more than 280 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. This is achieved through funding shared by the Dollywood Foundation and Local Community Partners. The Imagination Library mails more than 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children’s homes each month. Each child enrolled in the program receives one book per month from birth to age 5 – at no cost to families. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to “Dream more, learn more, care more and be more.

The program’s impact has been widely researched and results demonstrate its positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

For more information on this or other programs, call 908-298-3830 or visit LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

September events

The Linden Public Library has announced the lineup of programs for September.

All Ages:

Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Open House. Join for drop-in crafts, a special storytime, games, a bouncy house and more.

Children:

Monday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., Minecraft: Fall Harvest Frenzy;

Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m., Back to School Craft;

Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m., Chess Club; and

Monday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m., Boom Buckets.

Teens:

Monday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., Baking: Berry Crumble;

Monday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs; and

Monday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m., Baking: Pumpkin Spice Cookies.

Adults:

Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons, registration required;

Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m., De-Stress Fest;

Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., Trivia;

Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m., Adult Craft Club, registration required;

Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., Morning Makers Craft Club, registration required; and

Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m., Book Club: The Safari.

In addition to these, movies will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Chair Yoga will be every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Project Healthy Bones will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m..

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended. To register for events, go to LindenLibrary-NJ.gov/events or call 908-298-3830. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry