MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — For more than 20 years, FACT – Family and Communities Together – has been servicing Union County. FACT is in Mountainside and serves all of Union County.

It provides care management services for families and children with serious behavioral health issues, substance abuse or developmental issues. Its goal is to help families and caregivers create a more stable and healing environment for children, address barriers to well-being and maximize youth and family strengths.

Elijah Perry is a care manager who has been working at FACT for the past two and half years. “We’re bringing families and community together,” he said. Prior to working with FACT, Perry did social work at his previous job. He said he has a big heart and likes to work with people.

Care Managers “support, assist and empower” youth and families through their journey to meet goals. They support families by helping form a Child and Family Team, which is a group of family, friends and other people who care and are invested in a child’s and family’s future. The purpose of the team is to have everyone working together for the youth.

When Perry comes to the homes, he said one boundary he likes to set is “respect.” He said, “Youth and parents talk, one at a time. No disrespect.”

His work became a passion for Perry. He said, “We believe (that) youth and family – they all have a voice and a choice.”

When families reach their goals, Perry sees it as a blessing. “Success is different with every family,” he said. “We make an assessment. We monitor all the services we put into place.” FACT will work with a family until the crisis is over, with no set time limit. As a youth approaches the age of 21, a plan is put in place. They may continue with another service.

“No matter what the family income is, we work with parents to help navigate resources,” said Perry. “We work closely with our community.”

FACT supports more than 1,000 families annually, which can be tough on a care manager. “At the office, they do recommend mental health days, making sure our health is intact as well, as we deal with so many challenges,” said Perry. “FACT was rated Top Workplace in New Jersey in the last three years.”

To learn more about FACT, visit: https://www.factnj.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Perry

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry