December 8, 2025

Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church presents annual Christmas cantata

ATG and UCPAC present ‘The Unwitting Magician’ at Hamilton Stage

Cranford Elks has a hot time with its annual Chili Cook-Off

Savor gives a listening ear – and a wet nose! 

Summit Police Department hosts swearing-in ceremonies for new police officers

Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church presents annual Christmas cantata

Cranford Knights of Columbus gives $5,000 check

Summit Police Department shares package theft safety tips 

David Jablonski December 4, 2025 0 8
ATG and UCPAC present ‘The Unwitting Magician’ at Hamilton Stage

Library hosts Coffee and Cheese Tasting program

LOCAL SPORTS

Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving UCL-RPK-thanks-win1 1

Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving

Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic UCL-SPR-bsbl-clinic1-C 2

Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners UCL-UC-BCC-winners2-C 3

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football UCL-RPK-final-meeting-C 4

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football

