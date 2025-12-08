CLARK, NJ — Hundreds came out to Clark Recreation Center to see the 21st annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 29. And there was plenty to do before the tree was lit. Music was provided by Clark School Choirs, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Marching Band, the School of Rock Band and the Winter Wonderland Band.

Activities included ice sculpting, riding a mechanical reindeer, a petting zoo, “Candy Land” play center, a caricature artist, Step into a Snow Globe bouncy house, stilt walkers, pony rides, horse and buggy rides, horse drawn hayrides, ice skating, a trackless train ride, visits from The Grinch, Frosty and Rudolph, and photos with Santa.

All animals were provided by Kafka Farms in Watchung.

Snacks included cider doughnuts, Philly pretzels, jelly apples on a stick, churros, popcorn, home baked cookies, hot chocolate, a hot dog vendor and more.

Toys for Tots were taking unwrapped toy donations.

Brenn Swanson was juggling on stilts. “Things are looking up,” she said jokingly, as she looked down at the crowd. Swanson went to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and toured with them for 30 years. “I’m a dinosaur,” she said. She’s been performing at the Clark Tree and Menorah Lighting event for the past 15 years and says that Recreation Department Director Ralph Bernardo is “the most awesome-est dude” and that he makes the yearly event nice for kids.

John Shersita, of Metuchen, was making ice sculptures. He’s been carving ice for 40 years. He started out doing stone sculptures and was offered a job after creating a pheasant.

Chris Stepheson, musical director of School of Rock, said that School of Rock is “an incredible spot for young musicians to find themselves.” The band performed Christmas songs and other tunes.

Inside the Recreation Center, the Winter Wonderland Band was playing “Let it Snow.” And hallways were filled with Christmas trees decorated by the community – schools, clubs and places of business.

Liliana Valdivia, of Clark, said she enjoyed seeing her neighbors at the event.

Anthony Oszmanski, of Clark, was there with his family. They moved from Bayonne six years ago. “The kids love seeing Santa and the animals,” he said.

The event was hosted by the township of Clark and the Recreation Department. Visit the township of Clark at https://www.ourclark.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

