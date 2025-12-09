ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Transportation has awarded $322,825 in funding to the borough of Roselle Park through the 2026 Municipal Aid Grant Program to complete long-awaited roadway improvements to Bridge Street and Charlotte Terrace.

“The long-anticipated improvements to Bridge Street can now proceed, thanks to this grant award,” said Councilman Khanjan Patel. “I know the residents will be very pleased to hear this news.”

The NJDOT Municipal Aid Grant Program provides funding to municipalities to complete essential transportation improvement projects.

“State grants like this are vital tools that allow communities like Roselle Park to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and deliver the high-quality public services our residents deserve,” said Councilman Gregory Johnson. “We are grateful for this support and to everyone who played a role in securing this funding. Together, we are building a stronger and more connected Roselle Park.”

“We’ve made a concerted effort to aggressively pursue grant funding and alternative funding sources for our local projects,” said Business Administrator Andrew Casais. “Since 2017, the borough has received approximately $3.4 million in funding from this program alone – offsetting the burden on local taxpayers and helping the municipality stay debt neutral.”

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry