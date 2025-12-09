CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 12, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing day ceremony to honor multiple student athletes for their years of service to Crusader Athletics and commemorate their moving on to continue their athletic and academic careers as NCAA Collegiate Athletes.

The following student athletes were honored for signing their NLI to continue their athletic and academic careers collegiately:

Softball, Elizabeth Yanni, Division I Seton Hall University

Yanni, known to teammates and friends as Liz or Lizzie, is signing to continue her academic and athletic career at Seton Hall University, where she will play softball and pursue a degree in Business with a concentration in Finance or Management.

Yanni has loved the game since she was six years old. She began her softball journey in the Clark Girls Softball Recreation program before joining the Clark travel team. Her passion and drive grew as she advanced into club softball, competing for Kraze, Batbusters and Aces before finding her home with her current team – originally the Lady Dukes and now Unity – where she has competed at the national level against top-tier competition for the past five years.

Early in her career, Yanni was recognized among the nation’s top young athletes, earning USA All American honors at age 12 and USSSA All American honors at age 14. Her 14U USSSA All American team went on to finish as runner-up at the 2022 USSSA All American Games.

Some of her softball accolades include: four-year varsity starter and gold letter winner grades nine through 12. Varsity girls softball captain as a junior. Career stats thus far: 108 hits, 89 RBIs, 10 home runs and a .397 average. Her leadership and consistency have earned her numerous accolades, including Team MVP, two County Honorable Mentions, All County First Team honors as a junior and All Group Two Second Team recognition. Perhaps most importantly, Yanni has helped lead the team to back-to-back NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 Sectional State Championships.

With all of her time outside of softball, Yanni shines as both a student and leader. She currently has a 4.56 grade-point average and ranks in the top 20 of her graduating class and is a member of both the Science National Honor Society and the National Honor Society, where she serves on the executive board as social media chairperson. She has also been actively involved in Key Club for four years, Community Enhancement and Engagement with Student Athletes, Heroes and Cool Kids, and Student Movement Against Cancer. Once again, Yanni will be taking her talents to West Orange, where she is committed to Seton Hall University to continue her academic and athletic career playing softball for the Pirates.

“Elizabeth Yanni is a fantastic softball player that is not only a tremendous leader and player for us on the field, but an even better young lady and school role model off of the field. Yanni has the work ethic it takes to excel at the next level both in the classroom and on the softball diamond. I know Liz has a successful career ahead of her and the Pirates are lucky to have such a high character student-athlete like Elizabeth Yanni on campus,” said head softball coach Chris DiNucci.

Field Hockey, Avery Forfa, Division I Vermont University

Some of her field hockey accolades include Forfa is a model student and four year three-sport athlete for the Crusaders. She is a three-year varsity gold letter winner in basketball. Her career stats: 123 points, 117 rebounds, 44 assists, 58 steals. She is a four-year varsity gold letter Winner for grades nine through 12 in spring track and field. She helped her team capture the Valley Division Championship last spring. While Forfa has been wonderful in all the sports in which she competes, where she truly shines is on the turf with the field hockey team. She is a four-year varsity Gold Letter winner for grades nine through 12 and captain in field hockey. Forfa currently has 53 career goals, 39 career assists, for 145 career points. Forfa has garnered many post season accolades, including 1st Team All-Union County and 1st Team All-Conference, and was named Team MVP her junior season. Forfa was also named an All-State All Star for NJFHCA.

With all of her time outside of field hockey, Forfa has a 4.32 G.P.A. Forfa is a member of the Key Club, where she received the Key Club Excellence Award, Student Council, Peer Leadership, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Honor Society. Forfa is also involved with Heroes and Cool Kids, Community Enhancement and Engagement with Student Athletes, and Peer Tutoring.

Forfa will be taking her talents to Burlington, Vermont, as she committed to Vermont University to continue her academic and athletic career playing for the Catamounts.

“Capt. Avery Forfa sets an incredibly high standard in the way she holds herself accountable, her work ethic, her kindness and honestly, all things field hockey. She works hard day in and day out and her effort has paid off. She has amassed 152 career points to date. Last year, she was named 1st team Group 1 all North Jersey and team MVP. For the last two years 1st team all-county and 1st team all-conference,” said head field hockey coach Gina DeLauro.

Field Hockey, Alisia Hamm, Division I Merrimack University

Some of her lacrosse accolades include Hamm is the very definition of a varsity three-sport athlete. In the winter season, Hamm is a four-year varsity gold letter winner for grades nine through 12 in basketball. Career stats include 628 points, 206 rebounds, 93 assists and 87 steals. With a good year, it’s hoped she will soon be a member of the 1,000 point club in girls basketball. Once the spring season arrives, Hamm is a four-year varsity gold letter winner for grades nine through 12 in lacrosse. Her career stats include 49 goals and 17 assists, for 66 career points.

Hamm has also really made her mark in the fall season with the Field Hockey Program, where she is a four-year varsity gold letter winner for grades nine through 12 in field hockey and a varsity field hockey captain for grade 12 at ALJ. Her career stats include 48 goals and 32 assists, for 128 career points. Hamm earned 2nd Team All-Division and 2nd Team All-Union County as a junior in field hockey, and 1st team all-Union County in basketball and lacrosse. With all of her time outside of being a three-sport athlete, Hamm is enrolled in all AP and honors classes, having a remarkable 4.49 G.P.A. Hamm is a member of the National Honor Society, in which she has the role of secretary, Student Council, Heroes and Cool Kids, and Community Enhancement and Engagement with Student Athletes. Hamm will be taking her talents to North Andover, Massachusetts, as she committed to Merrimack College to continue her academic and athletic career playing for the Warriors.

“Alisia is an elite competitor with a natural ability to change the game. Her skill, speed and scoring instincts set her apart at every level. There is no defensive opponent she can’t beat. The team has relied heavily on Alisia to set off both our offensive and defensive penalty corners on the right foot. JFH can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the next level, said DeLauro.

Men’s Lacrosse, Matthew Robertazzi, Division II Pace University

Some of Robertazzi’s athletic accolades include two-year varsity letter winner in football. He rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns this past year in football. In the sport of lacrosse, Robertazzi is a four-year varsity gold letter winner for grades nine through 12. He currently has 108 career goals and 85 career assists for a total of 193 career points. Robertazzi played club lacrosse with Leading Edge for five years and was a two-time Nike National All-Star selection. He made All UCC Mountain selection for two consecutive seasons.

With all of his time outside of lacrosse, Robertazzi is involved in taking multiple honors and AP courses throughout his four years at Arthur L. Johnson High School and having a 3.8 G.P.A. He is a member of Heroes and Cool Kids, Community Enhancement and Engagement with Student Athletes, Unified Sports and Peer Leadership. Robertazzi will be taking his talents to 41 Park Row in New York, as he is committed to Pace University’s Lubin School of Business to continue his academic and athletic career majoring in finance and playing for the Setters.

“A quick and shifty attackman that uses his first step to run past opponents on a regular basis. Matt is a dual threat having the abilities to successfully attack from the top of the restraining box as well as from behind the cage. He will have a tremendous career at Pace University,” said head lacrosse coach Brian Klimchak.

Men’s Lacrosse, Adrian Varona, Division I Wagner College

Some of Varona’s lacrosse accolades include a four-year varsity gold letter winner for grades nine through 12 in lacrosse. His career stats are 109 career goals and 56 career assists, for 165 career points, as well as All-UCC Mountain selection; All-Binachi Division selection.

With all of his time outside of lacrosse, Varona has a 4.3 G.P.A. He is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Heroes and Cool Kids, Peer Leadership, Science Club, Scrub Club and Recycling Club. Varona will be taking his talents to Staten Island, New York, as he committed to Wagner College to continue his academic and athletic career playing for the Seahawks.

“Adrian is a rangey and skilled lefty attackman. Adrian has a balanced game where he is consistently a threat shooting from distance while also being able to finish opportunities off ball. We look forward to following his success at Wagner College,” said Klimchak.

Men’s Lacrosse, Jack Kalikas, Division I Vermont University

Some of Kalikas’ athletic accolades include being a three-year varsity letter winner for grades 10 through 12 in football and serving as a football captain this past fall season. His career stats are 191 passing yards and two touchdowns, 444 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and 78 career tackles with one interception.

Kalikas is a four-year varsity letter winner for grades nine through 12 in ice hockey. He has been an ice hockey captain for three years. His career stats include 14 goals and 6 assists, for 20 career points. He is a four-year varsity letter winner for grades nine through 12 in lacrosse. His career stats include 26 goals and 19 assists for 45 career points and 165 career ground balls. He also lettered in unified basketball.

With all of his time outside of athletics, Kalikas has a 3.83 G.P.A. and was enrolled in numerous honors and AP classes throughout high school. He is a member of Heroes and Cool Kids, Community Enhancement and Engagement with Student Athletes, and Unified Sports. Kalikas will also be taking his talents to Burlington, Vermont, where he is committed to Vermont University to continue his academic and athletic career playing for the Catamounts.

“Jack is a tough as nails two way midfielder that will sell out for every ground ball. Jack is one of the few players that I have coached that is equally happy scoring a goal and running through bodies for a key possession. I look forward to following his career for the Catamounts,” said Klimchak.

“All of these student athletes have been an integral part of the success of our athletic programs while competing at Arthur L. Johnson High School the past four years,” said Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School. “More importantly, they have been model student athletes that did things the right way both on the fields, in the classroom and throughout our community. Although it will be sad to see them leave, the Crusader’s loss is their respective college’s gain,and we look forward to following their successful collegiate athletic careers over the next four years.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas

