December 9, 2025

Borough receives $322,825 in grant funding from NJ Department of Transportation 

Borough receives $322,825 in grant funding from NJ Department of Transportation 

December 4, 2025 0 1
Summit Police Department hosts swearing-in ceremonies for new police officers UCL-SUM-swearing-in

Summit Police Department hosts swearing-in ceremonies for new police officers

December 4, 2025 0 11
Cranford Knights of Columbus gives $5,000 check UCL-CRN-madd-ox-C

Cranford Knights of Columbus gives $5,000 check

December 4, 2025 0 8
Summit Police Department shares package theft safety tips 

Summit Police Department shares package theft safety tips 

December 4, 2025 0 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving UCL-RPK-thanks-win1 1

Roselle Park football tops Roselle in final game of series played on Thanksgiving

December 4, 2025 0 23
Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic UCL-SPR-bsbl-clinic1-C 2

Leiter to be one of speakers at fifth annual Garden State Baseball Coaches Clinic

December 4, 2025 0 27
Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners UCL-UC-BCC-winners2-C 3

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners

November 26, 2025 0 48
One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football UCL-RPK-final-meeting-C 4

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football

November 26, 2025 0 44