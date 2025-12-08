SUMMIT, NJ — On Monday, Nov. 17, at City Hall, Summit Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan officiated the swearing-in ceremonies for three new members of the Summit Police Department: officers Nathan Bueno, Brian Cavanagh, and Elio Siragusa.

Bueno grew up in Wallington and pursued a degree in criminal justice at York College in Pennsylvania. He has previously served with the U.S. Marine Corps and as a member of the Special Operations Group at Hudson County Jail before attending Bergen County Police Academy. After graduating in 2024, Bueno served in the Courts Division of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Cavanagh grew up in New Providence and graduated from Seton Hall University with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice. He has previously served as an intern in the Crime Scene Unit of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and is currently enrolled in the Alternate Route Program with the Morris County Police Academy, which was set to graduate on Friday, Nov. 21.

Siragusa grew up in Toms River and completed an undergraduate degree in business at Montclair State University and Florida Atlantic University. He served as a Class 1 police officer with the Lavallette Police Department in the summers of 2023 and 2024. Siragusa attended and graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy in 2025 and then returned to the Lavallette Police Department as a member of the Patrol Bureau.

Photo Courtesy of Communications Office

