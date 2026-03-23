UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation have announced a Wildlife Photography Contest at Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside.

Photography is a rewarding hobby year-round and wildlife offers one of its most exciting and challenging subjects. Amateur photographers are invited to submit original photographs of wild animals captured in their natural habitats.

“Trailside’s Wildlife Photography Contest celebrates both creativity and conservation,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “This contest encourages residents to slow down, observe the natural world around them, and tell powerful stories through their lenses while fostering a deeper appreciation for the wildlife that shares our environment.”

Submitted photographs will be judged by talented local professional photographers in the following age categories: Ages 13-17, Adults ages 18 and older, and Seniors 55 and older. Entries must be original, un-matted and unframed 8 x 10 black-and-white or color prints. Photos will be evaluated based on originality, composition, technical excellence, and artistic merit.

Winning photographs will be professionally framed and displayed on the art gallery wall at Trailside Nature and Science Center throughout the summer of 2026. Selected images will also be featured in a 2027 Wildlife Photography Calendar, available for purchase at the Trailside gift shop beginning in fall 2026.

A contest brochure containing official rules and entry forms is available at Trailside Nature and Science Center or online at www.ucnj.org/trailside at the Events section. Entries must be received or postmarked no later than Friday, April 10. Contest winners will be announced on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22.

Trailside Nature and Science Center, located at 452 New Providence Road in Mountainside, is a service of the Union County Board of Commissioners and is open to the public free of charge daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Mondays and major holidays.

For details about the Wildlife Photography Contest and other upcoming programs, visit ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670. To learn more about Union County’s environmental initiatives, visit The Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection, and stay up to date on county events and services by downloading the free Explore Union County mobile app.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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