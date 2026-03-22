RAHWAY, NJ — The gymnasium at Grover Cleveland Elementary School was transformed into a sea of red, pink and white on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 12, as students gathered for the school’s highly anticipated annual Valentine’s Dance.

The event, which saw an impressive turnout from the student body, featured an evening of high-energy music, interactive games and community building. A professional DJ kept the dance floor packed with a mix of current hits and classic favorites, while various activity stations – including a festive photo booth and “heart-themed” crafts – offered students plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday.

The dance is a staple of the Grover Cleveland school calendar, designed to foster social-emotional growth and provide students with a safe, joyful environment to bond outside of the traditional classroom setting.

“Seeing the pure joy on our students’ faces tonight is what it’s all about,” said Principal Andrea Garvin. “Events like this are vital for building a positive school culture. It gives our kids a chance to express themselves, celebrate their friendships and simply have fun being kids.”

In addition to the music, students enjoyed refreshments provided by the volunteers and participated in organized dance contests. The energy was palpable as teachers and staff joined in the festivities, reinforcing the tight-knit community spirit that defines Rahway’s Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

Vice Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis echoed the sentiment, noting the hard work that went into the evening. “Our staff and volunteers went above and beyond to make this night special. From the decorations to the curated playlist, every detail was meant to make the students feel celebrated. It was a resounding success.”

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen





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