March 22, 2026

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Auto technicians graduated to help fill vacancies in the state 

Auto technicians graduated to help fill vacancies in the state 

March 18, 2026 10
2026 seasonal recycling events kicked off with ‘Weekend of Shredding’ on March 21-22

2026 seasonal recycling events kicked off with ‘Weekend of Shredding’ on March 21-22

March 18, 2026 16
Downtown Cranford Senior Citizen Film Series begins with ‘To Sir With Love’

Downtown Cranford Senior Citizen Film Series begins with ‘To Sir With Love’

March 18, 2026 15
Groundbreaking celebrated of modern and energy-efficient redevelopment of public housing  UCL-RAH-glendenning-C

Groundbreaking celebrated of modern and energy-efficient redevelopment of public housing 

March 18, 2026 25

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Summit Police Department accepting applications for 2026 Summer Youth Academy 

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LOCAL SPORTS

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ 1

North-South Football moved from Kean University to TCNJ

March 18, 2026 41
Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford wrestlers Daly, Scholz meant a lot to Cougar program

March 18, 2026 54
Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak UCL-BRK-baseball 2026-C 3

Governor Livingston baseball players sign; seek state winning streak

March 11, 2026 100
Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City UCL-UNI-ariel and dino-C 4

Union County wrestling: Region 4 to Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 104