CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 13, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Science Olympiad team traveled to Union College to participate in an annual statewide competition. To prepare, members specialized in diverse scientific disciplines such as Astronomy, Disease Detectives, Engineering CAD, Entomology, Forensics, Remote Sensing, and Rocks and Minerals. The team also demonstrated its technical skills in physics and build-based challenges, including the Boomilever, Bungee Drop, Helicopter And Hovercrafter events. After months of rigorous study and preparation, the students were eager to finally showcase their expertise on competition day.

Aubrey Pizzella and Maria David came in fifth place in the boomilever event winning them a medal. This is their second year competing in this type of event. Isabella Sulikowski and Samantha Sulikowski competed in the codebuster event. They compete every year in at least one category together. Stanley Li and Aidan Ortiz teamed up and competed in two events together; Helicopter and Engineering CAD. This is their second year of competition.

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Charlie Nemeth and Sofia Pillacella, for their first time in the Science Olympiads, built a hovercraft that exceeded all expectations. They came in 10th place out of 29 competing schools.

Aubrey Pizzella and Samantha Sulikowski competed in the Bungee Drop event after many practice runs in the ALJ hallway.

Natalie Rose and Maria David, competed in the Remote Sensing event.

Madison Benjamin, and Melody Czeh, competed in the Forensics event.

“We would like to recognize our seniors who have been valuable members of the Science Olympiad Team,” said teacher Jeanette Morse. “A special shout out to Isabella Sulikowski for taking on the president’s role this year and keeping our team members informed of all the upcoming activities. We will greatly miss her and the current seniors next year, Charlie, Natalie, Melody, Madison, Sofia, Isabella and Adelis, and wish them the best in their future endeavors. Our future juniors of the team will help keep the team going!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

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