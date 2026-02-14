UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Elections reminds Berkeley Heights residents that Tuesday, Feb. 17, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Berkeley Heights Special School Election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eligible voters may register online, in person or by submitting a voter registration application. Complete voter registration information is available on the Union County Board of Elections website at www.ucnj.org/ucboe.

Voting on Election Day will take place at regular polling locations, which can be found on the Board of Elections website or by calling the board directly at 908-527-4123.

For voters who choose to vote by mail, secure ballot drop boxes for the Berkeley Heights Special School Election opened on Monday, Feb. 9. Mail-in ballots may be returned at any of the following locations:

Snyder Avenue Park, Snyder Avenue, Berkeley Heights;

The Fraser Building, 300 North Ave. East, Westfield;

Union County Administration Building, Rahway Avenue and Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth; and

Union County Board of Elections, 271 North Broad St., Elizabeth.

Residents are encouraged to verify their voter registration status and plan ahead to ensure their voices are heard in this important local election.

For more information, visit www.ucnj.org/ucboe or contact the Union County Board of Elections at 908-527-4123.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry