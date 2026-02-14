UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners welcomes seniors and caregivers to the Aging Services Kiosk events in February to explore the wide range of senior programs and the latest resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available on several dates to provide support in Spanish.

“Our ASK program plays a vital role in our commitment to ensuring seniors across the county have access to nutritious meals, health care, transportation and all other resources that support their health and well-being,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “I encourage all seniors and caregivers to visit the nearest location and discover how this program can help you improve your life.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care, and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in February:

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, bilingual staff available, Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield.

“This program wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated and hardworking professionals in our Division on Aging. Their commitment to our senior community shows up in every older adult who has found resources, community and hope for their future through this service,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







