LINDEN, NJ — NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a prime retail property located at 701 E. Edgar Road in Linden. The transaction was spearheaded by NAIDB Vice President Jennifer Harrison on behalf of the buyer, Rona 22 LLC, doing business as Fuel One. The seller was Speedway LLC.

Featuring a 3,650-square-foot free-standing retail building, the property occupies 1.84-acres along one of the region’s highly trafficked commercial corridors. The site offers exceptional visibility for automotive and convenience-based retail services.

“This transaction underscores the continued strength of the New Jersey retail and fuel-service market,” said Harrison. “Securing a site of this scale along this roadway provides Fuel One with a strategic foothold in a high-demand area. Navigating the complexities of fuel-related real estate requires a deep understanding of site-specific logistics and institutional requirements, and NAIDB is thrilled to have delivered this result for our client.”

The purchaser, Fuel One, plans to continue the site’s legacy as a fuel and convenience destination. The firm expects to begin renovations immediately, with an anticipated grand opening in the near future. The transition from Speedway to Fuel One ensures that the Linden community will maintain access to essential services at this central location.

This sale highlights Harrison’s growing influence in retail investment sales since joining NAIDB 18 months ago. By leveraging her 25-year background in asset management and an ability to work collaboratively with national brokerage firms, Harrison continues to drive high-value transactions across the retail as well as industrial, office, multifamily and land development sectors.

Glenn Beyer of Newmark and Justin Glenn of Excess Space co-represented the seller in the transaction.

