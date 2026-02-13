CRANFORD, NJ — The Friends of the Cranford Public Library will provide passes to outstanding museums in New York and New Jersey. Passes may be borrowed by adult Cranford Library card holders and adult members of the Friends of the Cranford Library with MURAL/ STELLA consortium borrowing privileges. Borrowers must be in good standing with the Cranford Public Library, i.e., no long overdue materials or outstanding fees or fines. A pass may be borrowed for three days. It may not be renewed. Most passes must be reserved through Museum Key. There are two first-come, first-served passes for Sandy Hook Beach. Passes may be borrowed for only one institution at a time and must be picked up and returned at the Reference desk on the second floor. The overdue fine for a pass is $5 per day. Replacement fees for a lost museum pass are listed in each museum case. The replacement fee for a lost plastic case is $1.

Contact the library for exact pass information. Admissions are subject to change by the museum. For current information, refer to the museum’s website prior to your visit.

9/11 Memorial and Museum, 180 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007, 212-312-8800, 911memorial.org

One pass admits two adults and accompanying children ages 17 and younger. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 20% discount at the museum store.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Entrances at 150 Eastern Parkway, 455 Flatbush Avenue, and 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 718-623-7200, bbg.org

Two passes. Each pass admits two adults and accompanying children ages 17 and younger. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 10% discount at the museum store and dining options.

The Frick Collection, 1 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021, 212-288-0700, frick.org

Two sets of two passes. Each pass admits one person. Children younger than 10 are not admitted. Passes may be borrowed together. Patrons can also receive a 20% discount at the museum store and dining options.

Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue (between 88th and 89th Street), NY, NY 10128, 212-423-3587, guggenheim.org

Two passes. Each pass admits as many as four adults or students, plus $5 admission for a maximum of two additional guests. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 10% savings on-site and online at the museum store.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, One Intrepid Square, 12th Ave. & 46th St., NY, NY 10036-4103, 877-957-7447, intrepidmuseum.org

One pass admits three adults and three children. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons are able to purchase Discounted Guest Tickets, $18 per adult, $13 per child and receive $4 off simulator rides, $5 off Guided Tours and $6 off Audio Tours. In addition, they get a 15% discount at the museum store and restaurant and on souvenir photos.

Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University, 1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083, 908-527-0400, libertyhall.kean.edu

Two sets of two passes. Each pass admits one person. Children younger than 3 are free. Passes may be borrowed together. Patrons can also receive a 10% discount at the museum store.

Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042, 973-746-5555

montclairartmuseum.org

Two passes. Each pass admits two adults and all children in a single household to as old as 18. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 10% discount at the museum store.

Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ 07960, 973-971-3700, morrismuseum.org

One pass admits three adults and three children.

Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street, NY, NY 10029, 212-534-1672, mcny.org

Two passes. Each pass admits two adults and four children younger than 18. Limit one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 20% discount at the museum store and the café.

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave, Queens, NY 11106, 718-777-6800, movingimage.us

Tickets rather than passes are available. Each ticket admits one person. Four tickets may be requested at one time. Patrons can also receive a 15% discount at the museum store and the café.

Newark Museum Passes, 49 Washington Street, Newark, NJ 07102, 973-596-6550, newarkmuseum.org

Two passes. Each pass admits as many as two adults and all children in a single household. Limit of one pass per household. Patrons can also receive a 10% discount at the museum store and the café.

Sandy Hook Gateway Recreation National Park, Valid Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, GPS address: 128 South Hartshorne Drive, Highlands, NJ 07732.

One car hangtag for free beach parking

Liberty Science Center – No passes available, 222 Jersey City Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07305, 201-200-1000, lsc.org

Liberty Science Center does not supply passes to public libraries, but, if you show your valid Cranford Public Library card when purchasing a ticket, you will receive $3 off the price of admission. Your valid Cranford Library card is also good for 10% off the price of a family membership.





