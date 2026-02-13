CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey has enacted new statewide laws regulating electric bicycles – e-bikes – and electric scooters – e-scooters – to improve safety for riders, pedestrians and motorists. These are now among the strictest e-bike regulations in the country. Any device with a motor that can move on its own is now treated as a motorized bicycle according to New Jersey law.

Licensing, registration and insurance are required.

Most riders must now have:

• a valid NJ driver’s license – age 17 and older;

or

• a motorized bicycle license – ages 15 to 16;

• state registration for the e-bike or e-scooter; and

• insurance coverage.

Six-month compliance period

Riders have six months to become compliant before fines are issued – July 19, 2026.

License and registration fees are waived for the first year.

This grace period does not apply to underage riders, reckless operation or violations of local sidewalk or park restrictions.

Age restrictions

Younger than: Prohibited from operating e-bikes or e-scooters;

Ages 15–16: Motorized bicycle license required;

• Age 17+: Valid NJ driver’s license required.

e-bike classifications

The state has eliminated the old three-tier system. All e-bikes are now regulated, but are still categorized as:

low-speed electric bicycles;

pedal-assist only;

motor cuts off at 20 mph;

motorized bicycles;

throttle-controlled;

maximum speed 28 mph;

electric motorized bicycles;

capable of exceeding 28 mph; and

higher-powered and treated similar to mopeds.

All categories require licensing, registration and insurance.

Sales and modifications

online e-bike sales are prohibited statewide for one year; and

speed-increasing modification kits are illegal.

Safety reminder

Helmet use is strongly encouraged for all riders to reduce the risk of serious injury.

The next six months will focus on education and compliance. Enforcement will follow.

Share this information with family, neighbors, and riders to ensure a safe and lawful transition.

An e-bike ordinance was passed by the township of Cranford in 2025. The ordinance is superseded by the new state law.







