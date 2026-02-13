UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Surrogate’s Court will offer free wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day 2026, giving couples the opportunity to get married at no cost. The ceremonies will be officiated by Union County Surrogate Christopher Hudak on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Clubhouse at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth.

“My office is focused on assisting Union County residents through the most meaningful moments in our lives and we look forward to being part of the joy that comes with the celebration of marriage on Valentine’s Day,” said Hudak. “I am proud to highlight this service on a day that brings tremendous joy to couples.”

Ceremonies will be scheduled monthly on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, visit https://ucnj.org/surrogate/weddings. Participants are required to obtain all licensing paperwork from their Union County municipal registrar’s office prior to the scheduled event.

“Programs like this reflect Union County’s commitment to providing meaningful, resident-focused services,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “We commend Surrogate Hudak and his office for creating an opportunity that allows couples to celebrate marriage in an inclusive and welcoming way, while ensuring county services remain accessible to all.”

The Union County Surrogate’s Court thanks the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the Union County Parks Department and Kemper Sports for their support in making these free wedding ceremonies possible.

Since 2025, couples have been able to schedule a wedding ceremony officiated by Hudak at no charge. Ceremonies are conducted at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, Roselle.

This initiative reflects the surrogate’s ongoing commitment to modernizing and increasing accessibility to Surrogate Court services for all Union County residents. For more information or to schedule a ceremony, contact the Union County Surrogate’s Court at marryme@ucnj.org or visit //ucnj.org/surrogate.







