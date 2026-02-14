RAHWAY, NJ — Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, is celebrating Black History Month and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States with a free performance titled, “Madame Selika 1878: Songbird in the White House.” The performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., at UCPAC’S Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway. Pre-registration for the performance is available at ucnj.org/bhm.

“As part of our month-long celebration of Black history, it’s important for us to showcase the arts,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph Bodek. “Music, singing, dancing; they all play a vital role in every culture, serving as powerful mediums for expressing our experiences, capturing emotions, and connecting communities through our shared history. We are honored to host this free event for our residents and neighbors, and hope that you join us this February as we continue celebrating black history and culture across the county.”

The performance, part of Union County’s American Revolution 250th Anniversary and Black History Month celebrations, highlights the life of soprano singer Marie Selika Williams through a re-creation of her historic 1878 concert at the White House. At the recommendation of Frederick Douglass, Madame Selika performed a recital in the Green Room of the White House for President and Mrs. Rutherford B. Hayes and their guests during a period in time when racism was still prevalent. Madame Selika, along with her husband, Samson Williams, were the first free people of color to perform there.

Terrance McKnight, the award-winning journalist, author and weekday evening host for radio station WQXR, conceived, directs and explores the historic, political and social ramifications of that evening with performances by soprano Candice Hoyes, tenor Justin E. Bell and pianist Kyle Walker.

McKnight regularly curates concerts and talks at Merkin Concert Hall, the Billie Holiday Theatre, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the Museum of Modern Art. This is his fifth time returning to Union County to provide high-quality programs for Black History Month celebrations.

“Terrance McKnight is an exceptional storyteller with a talent for blending music with history that really captivates audiences. We know you’re going to enjoy the wonderful show while learning about Marie, the Queen of Staccato,” said Union County Commissioner Rebecca Williams, chairperson of the Union County 250th Committee. “Her story is featured in both our Black History Month and American Revolution celebrations because of what she represents. Marie’s journey is filled with hope and determination, marked by her overcoming obstacles, breaking ceilings and paving the way for future generations. This makes her not only part of our African American heritage but of the broader legacy of this great country.”

Admission to “Madame Selika 1878: Songbird in the White House” is free, but pre-registration is required.

This program is funded in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of Cultural Affairs in the Department of State; the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Union County HEART Grant program.

For more information about this event, and other programs and services related to the arts and Union County history, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550, NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1; or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry