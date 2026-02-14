ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The New Year began with a difficult challenge for the Roselle Park community. On Thursday, Jan. 1, at 4:44 p.m., the Roselle Park Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Crossfield Products on Valley Road. Crossfield Products is a longtime member of the Roselle Park Chamber and the Greater Union Chamber of Commerce.

Mutual aid units responded quickly as the incident escalated to a six-alarm fire. Thanks to the swift, coordinated response of first responders and supporting agencies, the fire was brought under control and did not spread to neighboring buildings or residences.

This response truly demonstrated that it takes a village. In addition to the Roselle Park Fire Department, Roselle Park Police Department, Office of Emergency Management, Department of Public Works and borough officials, sincere gratitude was extended to the following partners and supporters: Union County Fire Mutual Aid Partners, Union County Emergency Medical Services, Union County Fire Investigation Task Force, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County HazMat, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, NJ Transit, Office of the New Jersey State Fire Marshal and The Bell and Siren Club.

Local businesses and community members who generously supported first responders and residents by providing food, water, supplies and other assistance during the incident were also recognized: Burger King, Frenchy’s Bar & Grill, Sun Tavern, Lidio’s Cafe, 7-Eleven on Westfield Avenue, Wawa of Cranford, NAR Auto Sales, Team Car Wash, Park Trophy and Valentino’s.

Most importantly, there were no fatalities and plans for recovery, rebuilding and renewal are already underway.

Photos Courtesy of Great Union Township Chamber of Commerce







