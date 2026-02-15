UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs has announced a special presentation titled “The Lenape: Native Americans, New Jersey, and American History,” originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 27, has now been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. Led by Seton Hall University history professor Sean P. Harvey, the speaking event explores the rich history of the Lenape people who resided in New Jersey during the time of European colonization, and is also part of Union County’s year-long series of events in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The presentation will be in the auditorium of the Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside. To reserve a spot, pre-register at ucnj.org/250.

“Engaging in history seminars, such as our Lenape speaking event, allows us to gain valuable insights into our ancestors and what their day-to-day experience was. This exploration fosters a deeper appreciation for the rights and freedoms we enjoy alongside our fellow Americans today,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Join us in learning together about the rich history of our land as we continue celebrating our 250th anniversary all throughout the year. I hope to see you all there.”

Harvey teaches courses on Colonial America, Revolutionary America, democracy, slavery and Manifest Destiny, as well as Native American history before removal. He also conducts surveys of American history and departmental seminars. He is the author of “Native Tongues: Colonialism and Race from Encounter to the Reservation” and serves on the editorial board of “Commonplace: The Journal of Early American Life.” Additionally, he is a member of the Advisory Council at the McNeil Center for Early American Studies and the Revolution NJ Scholarly and Public Programs Working Group, and co-edited Reviews for Journal of the Early Republic from 2014 to 2017.

A countywide event calendar was created earlier this year, allowing municipalities and authorized organizations to submit their commemorative programs for approval and inclusion. Residents can explore upcoming activities and learn more by visiting www.ucnj.org/250.

“We’re excited to continue adding events to this calendar throughout the year, giving our residents and guests plenty of opportunities to celebrate this significant moment in our history together,” said Union County Commissioner Rebecca Williams, chairperson to the Union County 250th Committee. “I encourage any historical organizations and local community groups to submit their 250th anniversary events to our email for review.”

Residents, historical organizations, and community groups are encouraged to submit their 250th anniversary-related events through the official Union County 250th Anniversary Event Calendar, available at www.ucnj.org/250.

For more details and updates on the celebration, visit //ucnj.org/250 and follow Union County on social media.

This event is supported in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State’s Division of Cultural Affairs.

For more information about this event and other programs highlighting the arts and the history of Union County, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; or call 908-558-2550. NJ Relay users should dial 7-1-1 or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.







