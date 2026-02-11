CLARK, NJ — Valley Road and Hehnly elementary schools recently had an Elementary Math Night for kindergarten through second grade students and parents. This event, organized by math coach Jessica DiFabio, was designed to provide students and parents with an opportunity to participate in mathematical learning through Disney-themed games. Students rotated to different classrooms led by teacher volunteers. Each classroom offered a different game, including ones that involved technology.

DiFabio said, “Math Night proved that ‘math’ and ‘fun’ belong in the same sentence! By moving away from traditional drills and into the world of game-based learning, we saw students tackling challenges with confidence. These games provided a low-pressure environment where families could play, compete and realize together that math is a creative, engaging skill used in everyday life.

“By blending the storytelling power of Disney with the analytical rigor of our curriculum, we broke down the barriers of math anxiety, replacing them with laughter and ‘aha!’ moments. Students were excited to win the math manipulatives raffle and make estimations to win the jar of Mickey mouse goldfish. It was truly a magical night of math!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski







