UNION, NJ — Union High School alumna Victoria Smith has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 45th College Television Awards. The annual awards show recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony on Saturday, March 28, at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California.

Smith, along with classmates at Montclair State University, received a nomination in the News category for her work as a producer and writer on a project titled “FOCUS: Our Mental Health.”

“FOCUS: Our Mental Health,” a 30-minute special from Montclair’s FOCUS team, explores practical approaches to mental wellness, including music, physical activity and mindful eating. The project focused on how Gen Z is tackling mental health wellness on campus. The episode also highlights campus resources for students needing support. It premiered April 23, 2025, on Montclair State’s official streaming platform, Hawk Plus.

Smith is a 2025 graduate of Montclair State University who majored in film. Originally from Union, she attended Union High School.

“I learned that it’s important to have a good team around you when tackling a project,” said Smith. “Having multiple perspectives and ideas in a collaborative environment makes a project better.

“It’s the best feeling in the world knowing that our hard work is being recognized by such a prestigious organization,” said Smith.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual College Television Awards are regarded as one of the most distinguished and high-profile steppingstones for careers in television and media. Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, College Television Award entries are judged by Television Academy members. Criteria for the awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Nominees were selected from more than 185 entries from colleges nationwide by Television Academy members.

Nominees will also participate in two days of professional-development events with media and industry leaders and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members prior to the awards show.

