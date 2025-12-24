LINDEN, NJ — Mayor Derek Armstead and the city of Linden hosted the Mayor’s Senior Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 20. Senior residents were invited to a holiday celebration to have a free meal and experience live entertainment. There were also door prizes, games and photo opportunities with Santa.

The celebration took place at the John T. Gregorio Center.

Chairwoman Danie Orelien-Armstead hosted the event, encouraging seniors to mix and mingle. She then led attendees in the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

“It gives me great pleasure to see all of us here,” said Orelien-Armstead. “We have to take care of our seniors. You paved the path for us to be here. We have to lead by example.”

The mayor said, “I really inherited a great city. Great cities just don’t pop up out of nowhere. People carve the path and make it great. Seniors paved the way to make it great. Always remember those who carved the way.”

Armstead gave a shout out to his mother and mother-in-law – both “91 years young,” he said. “What a beautiful thing!”

Council President Michele Yamakaitis said, “Such a beautiful event on behalf of council. Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanzaa! The best part of being on council is dealing with the residents.”

Senate President Nick Scutari said, “We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy New Year and all those good tidings. I’m honored to be a part of the team.”

Destini Livingston, a cheerleader at Linden High School, performed an interpretative dance to “Dance to Glory.”

“She immediately volunteered to entertain our seniors,” said Orelien-Armstead.

Yamakaitis led the attendees in prayer before dinner was served.

The Linden Recreation Cheering Dance Team performed to the song “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

The highly acclaimed Royal Stage School of Music performed Christmas music during dinner. The founder of The Royal Stage School of Music, Hsin-Ting Feng, was also the musical director.

Also in attendance was Union County Commissioner Joseph Bodek and Councilwoman-elect Kayla Lott, who led the seniors in games and activities.

To learn more about the city of Linden, visit: https://linden-nj.gov/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

