UNION, NJ — The 11th annual Riding For Warriors wrapped its motorcycle journey raising $53,000 for Hope For The Warriors. For the 11th year, the ride was led by Air Force veteran and Hillsborough-based Michael Nehlsen and joining this year was Wayne Kohlbrecher. The event was sponsored by Union-based Hillmann Consulting.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

The ride began Friday, Aug. 1, and traveled through the original 13 colonies – New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North and South Carolina and Georgia.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Proceeds from the ride are benefiting The Riding For Warriors Scholarship Fund, sponsored by Hillmann Consulting and Michael Nehlsen, funding four military spouse and caregiver scholarships through Hope For The Warriors, for multiple semesters. The goal of the scholarship fund is to award recipients for multiple semesters, allowing them to achieve their educational goals without interruption.

“Riding For Warriors is synonymous with lifting up deserving warriors, ensuring no one is left behind, inspired by the ‘No Man Left Behind’ sculpture by artist John Phelps,” said Nehlsen. “Our post 9/11 service members, veterans and military families have made immense sacrifices deserving of repayment. Often returning with wounds from service, their spouses and caregivers bravely step up to provide crucial support. Our goal with this annual ride is to fund scholarships to enhance their support roles, acknowledging the profound impact of their loved ones’ service on their families.”

Additional funds will also be donated to the overall Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship Program fund and allocated to those pursuing Restoring Self Scholarships – bachelor’s degrees – and New Beginnings Scholarships – certificates and associate’s degrees.

“Nothing slows down Michael when it comes to his passion in supporting military spouses and caregivers,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Each year, he looks forward to this ride to share HOPE’s mission and raise funds, on a unique and meaningful course he charts. He perseveres through many obstacles along the way, even through unpredictable summer storms, and we’re honored he continues to work side-by-side with HOPE to support military spouses and caregivers.”

In 11 years, Nehlsen has traveled more than 41,000 miles on his motorcycle, raising nearly $650,000 for Hope For The Warriors’ programs.

For more information on Riding For Warriors or to make a donation, visit https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/event/11th-annual-riding-for-warriors/e657014.

