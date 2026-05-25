RAHWAY — Traditional egg hunts took a scholarly turn recently in Alicia Scipioni’s second-grade classroom at Franklin Elementary School. Taking advantage of a beautiful day in the school’s courtyard, students swapped candy for equations as they participated in “The Great Math Hunt,” a high-energy review for their upcoming Unit 6 assessment.

The courtyard was transformed into an interactive learning environment where students worked in pairs to track down colorful eggs hidden across the grounds, labeled A through Z. Each egg contained a specific math problem aligned with the Unit 6 curriculum. To succeed, student pairs had to collaborate, solve the problems accurately, and record their findings on a master tracking sheet.

Competition and collaboration

While the hunt encouraged movement and teamwork, the ultimate goal was precision. The energy was high as pairs navigated the outdoor space to ensure every solution was correct. The top two teams to finish their forms with 100% accuracy were awarded special prizes for their mathematical excellence.

“Taking the lesson into the fresh air of the courtyard made the experience even more special,” said Scipioni. “Watching the students engage with math in such an active, physical way is incredible. They aren’t just memorizing formulas; they are working together to solve puzzles and build confidence before their big test.”

A team effort

The event was a celebration of the students’ hard work throughout the unit. To ensure every child felt the “sweet” reward of their labor, Scipioni and her paraprofessional, Hanan Harby, provided special goodie bags for every participant to enjoy.

Raffaella Nicoll, the class’s special education teacher, commended the students for their outstanding collaboration. “It was wonderful to see the entire class demonstrate such strong teamwork,” said Nicoll. “Every student played a vital role in making the hunt a success.”

The Great Math Hunt served as the perfect bridge between rigorous academics and the festive spirit of the spring season, proving that, at Franklin Elementary School, learning is truly an adventure.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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