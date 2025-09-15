CRANFORD, NJ — Get ready, Cranford! The rumors around town are true – the Cranford Public Library’s Children’s Room is getting a major upgrade. With the exciting progress on the expansion project, it will create an even more beautiful, welcoming and engaging space for our youngest patrons.

You may not have realized that the interior of the Children’s Room has been completely gutted. It’s a blank slate brimming with possibility. And the transformation doesn’t stop there. The exterior walls are being taken down to make way for the new and improved expanded structure. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook and Instagram. You won’t want to miss witnessing this significant step.

While construction is underway, a temporary Children’s Room is now open and operating at the Cranford Community Center. You can find staff there during the library’s regular hours and here’s a helpful tip: even when the Community Center itself is closed, the temporary Children’s Room remains open.

For access to the library’s temporary space, enter through the main library doors. Accessibility is crucial and the library wants to ensure everyone can reach its staff comfortably. If you have any accessibility needs, don’t hesitate to let their staff in the temporary Children’s Room know and they will be happy to assist you with entry through the Community Center.

Library staff are also actively exploring options for a temporary ADA-compliant ramp to provide easier access during the construction period. The previous ramp did not meet current standards and posed a safety risk, so the library staff are committed to finding a safe and compliant solution. Continue to watch social media for updates on this. In the meantime, patrons who require wheelchair access continue are kindly asked to use the Community Center entrance, and the library’s friendly staff in the temporary Children’s Room will be there to help you.

This incredible project wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of the Cranford Public Library Foundation. The library extends its deepest gratitude for their tireless efforts in raising funds to make the new children’s space as beautiful and welcoming as possible. And to all the generous donors who have contributed to the foundation – thank you. The library appreciates each and every one of you more than words can say. Your generosity is directly shaping a brighter future for the young readers of Cranford.

Stay tuned to the library’s social media channels and the library’s website for more exciting updates as the Children’s Room expansion progresses. Its staff can’t wait to unveil the new space and welcome you all back.

