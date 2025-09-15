UNION, NJ — Authentic Greek food, live music and traditional Greek dance, a DJ and signature cocktails – this festival had it all! It was the 48th annual Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union. In addition to the festivities, there was also an artisan marketplace which included books, jewelry, clothing and much more.

Papa Dopoulos is the main chef, who cooked up a storm with his family. Some of the specialties served were meatballs; moussaka – layers of sliced eggplant; pastitsio – macaroni and ground beef; arni psito – lamb; kota riganati – chicken; gemista – vegetarian; dolmades – stuffed rice; Greek salad, octopodi platter, gyros, souvlaki, Greek fries and more.

There were also a variety of pastries made from scratch, including baklava and galaktoboureko.

Parishioner Sophia Paragioudakis said, “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s a community effort.” Portions of proceeds support local township of Union charities. Paragioudakis said the church was founded in 1928 in Newark, moving to Union in 1984. They are getting ready to celebrate their centennial.

Stephanie Nikitiadis, who was mixing bar drinks, said, “We’re known to be the most traditional Greek festival in the world. We’re the most old-school.” One of the signature drinks was the Kleo-patra, made with lemon juice and Mastiha.

Melissa Martakis, of Matl Jewels, was one of the vendors. She sold jewelry inspired by ancient Greek belief in the protective eye. She said, “It’s a cultural belief and a fashion statement.” Martakis began the business 25 years ago. This was her first time selling at the festival.

Kiki Inguaggiato was also selling at the festival for the first time. Her original art included scenery, the protective eye, watercolors and handmade cards.

Helene Quinn, of Byzanthea, sold fine jewelry. She said, “Everything embroidered from Greece, using old jewelry making techniques. Anything handmade is a dying art.”

Connie Gurses, of Roselle Park, is a parishioner of the church. She enjoyed the festival because “the food is excellent.” She said she also likes the dancing, adding, “My friends are here. I’ve been coming for 10 years.”

Barbara Zois, of Newark, said, “It’s my church and I like supporting it.”

Jessica Pavlichko, of Cranford, came to the festival with her husband, Nick, and their 14-month-old son, Nicholas. She said, “I’ve been coming every year – my whole life. It’s awesome.”

To learn more about St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, visit: https://www.stdemetriosunion.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

